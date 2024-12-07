Recipe: Cheesy Kaldereta

MANILA, Philippines — Just when you thought there is only one way to cook Kaldereta, chef-mom Rosebud Benitez Velasco comes up with something — a baked Kaldereta with potato that is cheesy good.

She developed this dish for Potatoes USA, creating layers of potatoes with spicy tomato-based beef stew, topping it with grated cheese, and then baking it until the cheese melts into the Kaldereta itself.

It makes a gooey good breakfast or brunch and can be a main dish as well, just like its traditional counterpart. She aptly calls it Cheesy Potato Kaldereta Bake.

Here’s the recipe:

Cheesy Potato Kaldereta Bake

Ingredients:

200 grams U.S. fresh potatoes, sliced thinly and pre-boiled

500 grams beef sirloin, pre-boiled and shredded

2 tbsps. cooking oil

1 pc. onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 pc. carrot, cut into small cubes

2 tbsps. tomato paste

1 cup tomato sauce

1 cup beef broth

1/2 cup liver spread

Pepper and fish sauce to taste

1 pc. bay leaf

1 pc. siling labuyo, chopped

1/2 cup Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup mozzarella cheese

Basil for garnish

Procedure:

1. Sauté onion and garlic in oil. Add beef. Add carrots and cook until soft.

2. Add the tomato paste and cook for a few minutes.

3. Add the tomato sauce and pour in the beef broth.

4. Add the liver spread. Simmer and then season with pepper and fish sauce. Add the bay leaf. If you like your dish spicy, add the chopped siling labuyo.

5. Layer the bottom of an ovenproof dish with thinly sliced potatoes.

6. Top with the Kaldereta mixture. Spread evenly.

7. Combine the cheeses and sprinkle on top of the Kaldereta mixture.

8. Broil in a 150°C oven for at least 10 minutes or until the cheeses have melted and browned a bit.

9. Serve hot.

