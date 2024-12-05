Recipe: Yellow Vanilla Cupcakes

MANILA, Philippines — Do you love cupcakes? How about baking your own batch of cupcakes in the comfort of your own home kitchen? Your oven has been waiting for you to fire away and churn out freshly baked cupcakes that you can also decorate in your own festive style.

This recipe of New Generation Baker Nikko Buendia for a baking demo on how to bake and decorate cupcakes as organized by The Maya Kitchen just might be the “launching” cupcake recipe you’ve been waiting for. It is vanilla on vanilla, meaning Yellow Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream Icing for its frosting.

Yellow Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream Icing

Ingredients:

For the yellow vanilla cupcakes:

1 3/4 cups (175 grams) cake flour

1 1/4 cups (145 grams) all-purpose flour

2 cups (400 grams) white sugar

1 tbsp. (10 grams) baking powder

3/4 tsp. (6 grams) iodized salt

1 cup (225 grams) softened butter

4 whole eggs

1 cup (240 ml.) milk

1 tsp. (5 ml.) vanilla extract

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Line cupcake pans with fluted paper liners. Sift together cake flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt three times. Add vanilla extract to the milk.

2. In a mixing bowl fitted with paddle attachment, cream together butter and sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy.

3. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

4. On low speed, add dry ingredients and milk mixture alternately. Mix until smooth, stopping and scraping the sides of the bowl with a spatula once in a while so no ingredients are left unmixed.

5. Scoop into prepared cupcake pans, making sure each cupcake liner is three-fourths full.

6. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a cake tester inserted in the middle of the cupcake comes out clean.

For the vanilla buttercream icing:

115 grams butter

115 grams shortening

780 grams sifted powdered sugar

1/2 cup (120 ml.) milk

1 tsp. (5 ml.) vanilla extract

Procedure:

1. In a mixing bowl, with the mixer fitted with paddle attachment, cream together butter and shortening until fluffy.

2. On low speed, add powdered sugar.

3. Combine milk and vanilla extract and mix well. Add to the butter, shortening and powdered sugar in the mixer.

4. Mix at medium speed until light and fluffy.

5. If necessary, add powdered sugar to reach desired consistency.

