Recipe: Halayang Mangga

MANILA, Philippines — Most people are familiar with Halayang Ube as a snack in itself or as an ingredient or topping for delicious bites, such as Turon, Halo-Halo, Sapin-Sapin, and Ube Cake.

There is another fruit that can be made as a Halaya (sweetened concoction). It is time to discover Halayang Mangga.

Dr. Efren "Boy" Vazquez, a retired doctor-turned-restaurateur and the brains behind the popular Café Juanita restaurant in Kapitolyo, Pasig City, offers this in his restaurant.

He shared the recipe in a special Culinary Elite Series cooking class at The Maya Kitchen.

Halayang Mangga

Ingredients:

3 kgs. ripe mangoes

1 cup brown sugar

3 pcs. calamansi, juiced

Procedure:

1. Peel mangoes and mash the ripe mango flesh.

2. Cook the mashed mango in a pan, mixing constantly until the liquid evaporates.

3. Add the brown sugar and the juice of the calamansi.

4. Keep on stirring until the mixture is dry.

5. Use as needed. You can plate with a scoop of mango ice cream, fried wonton wrappers, mango coulis, and drizzles of chocolate sauce.

