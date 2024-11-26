5 reasons why Purefoods Corned Beef meets the Pinoy’s ‘pure standard’

For corned beef that has passed the Filipino’s Pure Standard, always choose blue. Choose Purefoods Corned Beef.

MANILA, Philippines — Savory, hearty, beefy goodness made with carefully selected premium beef—these are the qualities that make Purefoods Corned Beef a pantry staple in every Filipino household.

Here are more reasons why the Purefoods Corned Beef meets the Pinoy’s pure standard.

1. It is versatile

Purefoods Corned Beef can be prepared in multiple ways. You can prepare it on its own with onions, garlic and potatoes or cabbage.

Or why not use it as a substitute for another protein like for spaghetti sauce, tacos or lumpia, or even as alternative to fresh meat to make soups and stews like sinigang and nilaga.

Pair it with bread, rice or other carbs—the possibilities are endless.

2. It’s easy to cook

Unlike most Filipino dishes, cooking Purefoods Corned Beef does not require huge amounts of ingredients or time.

It’s an ever-dependable quick meal. Just sauté in oil either alone or with aromatics and vegetables and serve with rice.

3. It can be eaten any time

Purefoods Corned Beef is not only a breakfast viand, it can be eaten any time of the day.

From sun up to sun down, whether it’s for breakfast, second breakfast, lunch, merienda, dinner, or midnight snacks, Purefoods Corned Beef is the perfect accompaniment in any meal.

4. It’s nostalgic

For many Filipinos, eating corned beef has always been part of their childhood. And for those who have migrated to other countries, the memory stays with them, which is why they would often buy Purefoods Corned Beef when coming home to the Philippines.

5. It now has more variants

Purefoods Corned Beef is opening a world of flavors—Salpicao, Bulgogi and Mechado—so your every craving can be satisfied. From the original variant, now there are three new options to choose from.

If you love garlic, the Spanish-inspired Salpicao flavor is a must-try. But if Korean flavors is more of your thing, indulge in the Bulgogi variant. It is savory with a mildly sweet taste that is reminiscent of the thinly sliced beef strips drenched in the sweet and umami sauce.

And if Filipino cuisine is your go-to food, the Mechado flavor has a tangy, savory and tomatoey taste that we all love in the classic dish.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Purefoods. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.