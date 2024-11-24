Recipe: Loaded Kilawing Lapu-Lapu

MANILA, Philippines — Kilawin is the Filipino version of ceviche. Since it is one of the most popular appetizers in the Philippines, you will find different versions of it in different regions and provinces.

The basic idea behind Kilawin is to “cook” raw fish or other seafood, such as shrimps and oysters, in vinegar and flavored with spices.

Here is a version of Kilawin, sometimes also referred to as Kinilaw, from Chef Bruce Lim, as featured in The Best of Filipino Cuisine food promotion held at the Corniche Restaurant of Diamond Hotel Philippines.

Kilawing Lapu-Lapu with Corn and Grilled Pork

Ingredients:

For the pickled ginger:

400 grams coconut vinegar

50 grams sugar

Salt to taste

300 grams whole ginger, thinly sliced

10 grams fresh tarragon, picked from stem

1 pc. bay leaf

Black peppercorns to taste

Procedure:

1. Heat coconut vinegar in a pot with sugar and salt.

2. Once salt and sugar completely dissolve, pour the vinegar mixture over the ginger in a bowl. Make sure the liquid is still hot.

3. Add the remaining ingredients, mix and let cool.

4. Chill for three days before using.

For the Kilawin:

1 kg. Lapu-Lapu fillet, diced

500 grams kaong vinegar

200 grams calamansi juice

100 grams diced shallots

50 grams green chili, chopped

25 grams Siling Labuyo (bird’s eye chili), chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

300 grams grilled corn, kernels sliced from the cob

200 grams grilled pork liempo, diced

For the garnish:

Wansuy (cilantro), picked from stem green onion, cut into strips

Procedure:

1. Combine the fish with all other ingredients, except for the corn and the pork.

2. Let mixture sit in the chiller for 2 hours, then check seasoning again. Season according to need.

3. Add the corn and the grilled pork liempo only right before serving the dish. If added too early, they will turn pale in color.

4. Serve in a platter with wansuy and green onion on top as garnish and serve with a side of pickled ginger.

