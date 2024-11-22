Recipe: Chef RV Manabat's Cheesy Ramen in an Omelette

MANILA, Philippines — Ramen is all the craze these days. When accompanied by shredded or sliced vegetables and soft-boiled egg, ramen is already a meal in itself and satiates even the biggest appetite. But what if you transform your favorite ramen from the usual bowl of noodles in hot broth to an omelette?

Celebrity chef RV Manabat made this his creative take on the classic ramen noodles when he, along with showbiz personality Judy Ann Santos and fellow chef Ylyt Manaig, posed a culinary challenge to the public on behalf of Eden Cheese.

The challenge: To take one’s everyday meals to the next level by creating one’s own exciting recipes using Eden Cheese.

Inspired by the “Ihain ang Saya” movement, each of them have to share their own takes on familiar Filipino favorites so that they can empower Filipino moms to elevate ordinary home-cooked dishes into something more nutritious and delicious.

Here is Chef RV's Cheesy Ramen Omelette recipe.

Cheesy Ramen Omelette

Ingredients:

1 pack instant ramen noodles

3 eggs

Salt and pepper

Cooking oil

Eden cheese

Ketchup

Mayonnaise

Nori sheets

Spring onion

Procedure:

1. Boil the instant ramen noodles.

2. Drain the noodles when done. Transfer to a bowl and add the ramen seasoning.

3. Crack 3 eggs into a mixing bowl. Season eggs with salt and pepper and then beat them.

4. Put the ramen noodles in a frying pan, cutting the noodles if needed.

5. Add beaten eggs into the pan. Add cheese.

6. Once cooked, plate properly. Add mayonnaise, grated cheese and other toppers, such as Nori sheets and spring onion.

7. Serve and enjoy!

RELATED: Recipe: Cold Sesame Noodles