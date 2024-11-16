Recipe: Pillowy soft Potato Doughnuts

MANILA, Philippines — Doughnuts can be made from potatoes, and Chef Rhea Castro SyCip prepared these pillowy soft and delicious U.S. Potato doughnuts for Potatoes USA Philippines.

One of the most talented pastry chefs in the country, Chef Rhea runs her own bakeshop, Flour Pot Manila, while her husband, Chef JayJay SyCip, takes charge of their The Fatted Calf restaurant.

She made these Pillowy U.S. Potatoes Jam-filled Doughnuts, which can compare with the best in the world.

Chef Rhea Castro-SyCip

Pillowy U.S. Potatoes Jam-filled Doughnuts

Ingredients:

For the dough:

1 1/4 cups milk

2 1/4 tsps. yeast

2 whole eggs

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/3cup white sugar

1 tsp. salt

2 cups U.S. Frozen Shoestring Potatoes

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

For the jam filling:

500 grams U.S. Blueberries or Raspberries, frozen

600 grams white sugar

1/2 pc. vanilla bean

For the assembly:

Oil for frying

1 1/2 cups white sugar

Procedure:

1. Mix milk and yeast together. Set aside.

2. Chop U.S. Frozen Shoestring Potatoes. Set aside.

3. In a clean bowl, dump all ingredients for the dough together, and knead until smooth and elastic for about 5 minutes on high speed. Transfer to a clean bowl dusted with flour. Rest for 40 minutes.

4. While the dough is resting, prepare the jam by combining all ingredients together in a copper pan. Do not stir. Cook over low fire for 30 minutes or until thick. Set aside and cool completely.

5. When dough is fully rested, roll out and remove excess air. Cut into 10 round pieces of about 4 inches in diameter and 1 inch in dough thickness. It is normal to have pieces of potatoes as you roll out dough. Set aside to proof for another 20 minutes.

6. Heat oil. Fry doughnuts over medium heat for 2 minutes per side or until golden.

7. Roll in white sugar while still hot.

8. When doughnuts cool down to room temperature, create a hole at the side of the doughnut shell with the use of a palette knife.

9. Transfer jam into a piping bag fitted with a round tip, with the hole being big enough for the seeds of the raspberries to pass through. Fill doughnuts with jam filling and serve immediately.

