Easy 'Fudgecicles' recipe for kids

MANILA, Philippines — Kids deserve fun and cool treats from your kitchen, so how about a cooking and decorating session with you on a quiet weekend?

You can make these eye-popping Fudgecicles, which are chocolate hotcake mix dipped in colored melted chocolate. Here’s the fun and easy-to-follow recipe from The Maya Kitchen.

Fudgecicles

Ingredients:

For the cake:

1 pack Maya Chocolate Hotcake Mix 200grams

1 egg, beaten

2 tbsps. oil

1/2 cup water

To assemble:

Popsicle sticks

Melted chocolates (yellow, pink, green & blue color)

Chocolate sprinkles

Mallows

Nuts

Semi-sweet milk chocolate, melted

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F/ 177°C. Grease 10 stainless ice drop molds. Set aside.

2. In a bowl, combine beaten egg, oil and water. Blend in the hotcake mix until smooth. Pour about 1/8 cup batter into the ice drop molds leaving 1-inch space from the lid to give way for the rising. Half bake for 20 to 30 minutes.

3. Quickly bring out icicles from the oven and insert popsicle sticks at the center. Continue baking until the cake is done. Cool and unmold the cake.

4. To assemble, dip Fudgecicles in desired melted chocolate colors, let it dry for a few minutes. Holding the popsicles upward, pour melted semi-sweet milk chocolate on top to create a dripping effect. Top with different toppings of choice.

*Yield: 10 icicles

