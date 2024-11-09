Recipe: Fully satisfying Baked Mac

MANILA, Philippines — Like everyone else, Chef Jill Sandique has cravings every now and then.

Just recently, she had a craving for something “homey, familiar, and comforting” but she could not figure out exactly what it was she was craving for. So she just let it pass, going about her usual work and her recent cacao geeking around the country (and out of the country a few times).

But when she sat down to work on her #weekend project (kitchen experiments) using ingredients from her sponsor, Innobake, she finally realized what she was craving for: a fully satisfying Baked Mac. A Baked Mac that is loaded with flavor so you feel fully satisfied when you partake of it. She cooked up a storm and satisfied not just her own craving but the craving, as well, of the people around her.

Here is the recipe:

Innobake Baked Macaroni

Ingredients:

400 grams elbow macaroni

1/2 cup (120 ml.) Beaoliva Olive Oil

1 pc. large onion, chopped

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 pc. large carrot, minced

400 grams ground beef

1.2 kgs. Dolce e Italia Crushed Tomatoes

2 pcs. dried bay leaves

1 tsp. dried oregano leaves

1/4 tsp. dried thyme

1/4 tsp. dried rosemary

8-12 pcs. fresh basil leaves (or 1 tsp. dried basil leaves)

3/4 to 1 cup Vermuyten Topping Royale

Salt and black pepper to taste

2-3 cups shredded Innobake Mozza Topping, or more

Procedure:

1. Cook macaroni according to package directions. Drain, then coat with 2 tbsps. Beaoliva Olive Oil. Set aside.

2. Pour remaining olive oil into a pot or skillet. Place pot or skillet over medium heat, then add onion. Sauté until translucent, then add garlic. Cook until aromatic. Stir in carrots and cook for another 5 to 8 minutes.

3. Add ground beef. Mix well. Allow the beef to brown then add Dolce e Italia Crushed Tomatoes. Cover with lid and bring to a boil. Remove lid then lower heat to a simmer.

4. Add bay leaves, oregano, thyme, rosemary and half of fresh basil leaves (or all of dried basil leaves). Cook for 30 minutes then add remaining half of the fresh basil leaves. Simmer for another 3 to 5 minutes. The beef should be tender at this point.

5. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375°F (about 190°C). Grease a 3-quart baking dish with olive oil or butter. Set aside briefly.

6. Pour the Vermuyten Topping Royale into the pot or skillet and bring to a light boil. Reduce the creamy tomato-beef sauce slightly, then season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and toss in cooked macaroni.

7. Put half of the macaroni-tomato-beef mixture into the prepared baking dish, then top with half of the Innobake Mozza Topping. Spoon the remaining half of the macaroni-tomato-beef mixture into the baking dish then top with the remaining half of the Mozza topping.

8. Bake uncovered for about 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and golden. Remove from oven and let rest for 5 to 8 minutes. Serve hot with garlic bread if desired.

