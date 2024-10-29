Brew up a storm for International Coffee Month in Singapore this October

MANILA, Philippines — A coffee adventure like no other awaits visitors and coffee lovers alike in Singapore in time for the International Coffee Month.

The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the lodging business unit wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI), is putting together a series of coffee activities, including an exclusive local Nanyang coffee roastery tour, coffee workshops, and more across participating Citadines properties in Singapore.



The exclusive local Nanyang coffee roastery tour is designed to help visitors deep-dive into Singapore's rich coffee culture, where they can witness coffee roasting and uncover the roots of the country’s beloved coffee-drinking traditions. This exclusive tour is a hidden gem available only to guests staying at the brand's properties.



But the coffee adventure itself begins right upon arrival at any Citadines property, where guests will receive a complimentary cold brew, Kopi-O Kosong, which is Singapore's version of Americano. They shall also receive a welcome postcard filled with recipes and tips on navigating the local coffee scene.

Guests will be provided with a special coffee-edition welcome kit, complete with coasters and a custom-designed Jute Bag. Plus, they get to enjoy a complimentary Kim's Duet to-go cuppa every Tuesday morning and Thursday evening for the perfect pick-me-up or wind-down session.

For those unable to join the local Nanyang coffee roastery tour, a taste of the experience will be brought to participating properties via a mini-coffee exhibit. The exhibit will showcase the history of Singapore's traditional coffee (known colloquially as kopi), the art of traditional kopi roasting, interactive sensory experiences, and insights into Robusta and Arabica beans.

Guests can also participate in complimentary coffee workshops like do-it-yourself coffee scrub, how to make "Bullet Coffee," and traditional coffee appreciation sessions every Saturday at selected properties.

Coffee in a roastery

So, coffee lovers, mark that calendar, book yourself for a long and pleasurable stay, and immerse yourself in a world of coffee delights that are set to captivate your senses and elevate your stay several notches higher.

Headquartered in Singapore, Ascott has a presence extending across more than 220 cities in over 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.