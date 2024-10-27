Recipe: Surf and Turf with Blueberry Sauce

MANILA, Philippines — A lot of diners love Surf ‘n Turf simply because it provides all that your palate craves for — meat on one end and seafood on the other end. You get two “flavors” in one. It is also a good choice for someone who cannot make up his (or her) mind.

Chef Markus Patimo gives you all the more reasons to love a Surf ‘n Turf dish, as he whips up a unique Blueberry Truffle Sauce for his Beef Tenderloin and Prawn with Blueberry Truffle Sauce using fresh blueberries from the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council.

Beef Tenderloin and Prawn with Blueberry Truffle Sauce

Ingredients:

120 grams beef loin steak

1 pc. prawn

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

Mashed sweet potato

For the Blueberry Truffle Sauce

100 grams fresh U.S. Blueberries

120 ml. water

1 tsp. minced ginger

2 tbsps. Kikkoman soy sauce

1/2 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. truffle oil

Procedure:

1. Take the steaks and prawn out of the refrigerator and set them while you prepare the blueberry truffle sauce.

2. Cook the blueberry truffle sauce. Preheat a pot over medium heat. Add blueberries and water to the pan. Add minced ginger and cook for 10 minutes. Add soy sauce and simmer for another 10 minutes. Turn down heat to medium-low and add butter and truffle oil. Cook for an additional 5 minutes or until the blueberries are soft, stirring occasionally.

3. Remove from heat and set aside.

4. Season prawn and steak on both sides.

5. Preheat your preferred grill. Grill the prawn and loin. Place steaks on the grill grates over indirect heat.

6. Prep your serving platter. While your steaks are cooking, prepare your serving platter by placing a fried sliced squash, sliced eggplant and red bell pepper on the platter. Place the steak on the platter. Top with blueberry truffle sauce, drizzle with balsamic reduction, and garnish with sesame seeds and spring onion. Enjoy!

