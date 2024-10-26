Recipe: Pair Cheese Omelette with Chicken Rice for breakfast
MANILA, Philippines — Cheese, egg and chicken are ingredients many love in a single dish.
This recipe from celebrity chef Jackie Ang Po combines all three most loved ingredients in a one-dish meal that can actually be a complete breakfast or a good lunch or a light dinner. Her combination: Chicken Rice made with ground chicken and Cheese Omelette to go with it.
Here is Chef Jackie’s recipe for you to try at home:
Cheese Omelette over Chicken Rice
Ingredients:
For the Chicken Rice:
2 tbsps. Sunny Farms Cooking Oil
2 cloves garlic
100 grams ground chicken
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 tbsps. Worcestershire sauce
2 tbsps. soy sauce
1 1/2 cups cooked rice
2 tbsps. ketchup
Procedure:
1. Sauté garlic in cooking oil. Add chicken.
2. Season with salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and soy sauce.
3. Add rice, followed by ketchup.
4. Plate into a football shape. Set aside to cook Cheese Omelette.
For the Cheese Omelette:
2 tbsps. Sunny Farms Cooking Oil
3 eggs
1/4 cup Arla Shredded Cheddar
2 tbsps. ketchup
Procedure:
1. Beat the eggs in a bowl.
2. In another pan, heat the oil. Pour in the eggs. Once the eggs are half-cooked, add the cheese in the center. Fold the edges to seal.
3. Immediately top on chicken rice. Drizzle with ketchup. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve.