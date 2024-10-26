fresh no ads
Recipe: Pair Cheese Omelette with Chicken Rice for breakfast | Philstar.com
^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Pair Cheese Omelette with Chicken Rice for breakfast

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
October 26, 2024 | 9:31am
Cheese Omelette on Chicken Rice
Photo courtesy of Chef Jackie Ang Po

MANILA, Philippines — Cheese, egg and chicken are ingredients many love in a single dish.

This recipe from celebrity chef Jackie Ang Po combines all three most loved ingredients in a one-dish meal that can actually be a complete breakfast or a good lunch or a light dinner. Her combination: Chicken Rice made with ground chicken and Cheese Omelette to go with it. 

Here is Chef Jackie’s recipe for you to try at home:

Cheese Omelette over Chicken Rice

Ingredients:

For the Chicken Rice:

2 tbsps. Sunny Farms Cooking Oil

2 cloves garlic

100 grams ground chicken

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tbsps. Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsps. soy sauce

1 1/2 cups cooked rice

2 tbsps. ketchup

Procedure:

1. Sauté garlic in cooking oil. Add chicken.

2. Season with salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and soy sauce.

3. Add rice, followed by ketchup.

4. Plate into a football shape. Set aside to cook Cheese Omelette.

For the Cheese Omelette:

2 tbsps. Sunny Farms Cooking Oil

3 eggs

1/4 cup Arla Shredded Cheddar

2 tbsps. ketchup

Procedure:

1. Beat the eggs in a bowl.

2. In another pan, heat the oil. Pour in the eggs. Once the eggs are half-cooked, add the cheese in the center. Fold the edges to seal.

3.  Immediately top on chicken rice. Drizzle with ketchup. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve.

