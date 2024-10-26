Via Mare's Glenda Barretto shares her Ensaladang Puso ng Saging recipe

MANILA, Philippines — One of the classic recipes that one can make with puso ng saging (banana heart) is Ensaladang Puso ng Saging.

Restaurateur Glenda Barretto, one of the earliest proponents of Filipino cuisine through Via Mare, makes a mean Ensaladang Puso ng Saging. Her version is simple and preserves the taste of the classic local salad. She shared it in a special cooking class she conducted at The Maya Kitchen.

Banana Hearts Vinaigrette (Ensaladang Puso ng Saging)

Ingredients:

2 kgs. puso ng saging (banana hearts)

150 grams sea salt

375 ml. vinegar

100 grams diced red and green bell peppers

10 grams finely chopped onion

625 ml. salad oil

50 grams prepared mustard

30 grams granulated sugar

Sea salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

500 grams button mushrooms, cooked and quartered

6 pcs. baby prawns, boiled and peeled

Procedure:

1. Discard the outer parts of the banana hearts, leaving only the tender portion. Cut in half, lengthwise.

2. Bring a pan of water to a boil. Add sea salt, all but 2 tsps. vinegar, and the banana hearts. Boil for 12 to 15 minutes or until tender. Allow to cool, then dice.

3. In a salad bowl, mix together bell pepper, onion, salad oil, mustard, sugar, and the remaining vinegar. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add banana heart and button mushrooms. Toss lightly.

4. Garnish with prawn.

*Serves 6.

