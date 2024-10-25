Work mode off: Guide to perfecting your after-work wind-down

Here are five things you can do to help you seamlessly transition from work mode to relaxation mode.

MANILA, Philippines — There’s no denying that hitting that clock-out button feels amazing after a long workday, right? We all crave that moment to finally unwind, ditch the emails, and sink into the couch for relaxation.

But let's be honest: sometimes, simply logging off isn't always enough. To truly recharge and feel your best, you need a wind-down routine that goes beyond just stopping work.

1. Switch to DND

DND refers to a feature on your mobile phones called “Do Not Disturb” mode, which you can turn on to ditch the workday buzz.

Switching this on is a fantastic first step to creating a mental break and setting a clear boundary between work and, ensuring that your relaxation time stays uninterrupted.

Tip: Schedule your Do Not Disturb mode to activate at the same time each evening to help you condition your mind and body.

2. Move your body

Shake off the day's stress with some light exercise!

Exercise isn't just about physical benefits, it's a good mood booster, too. When you move your body, you trigger the release of your body's natural feel-good chemical, also called as endorphins.

So, whether it's through a relaxing yoga session, some gentle stretches or maybe a brisk walk around the block, get your body moving to release muscle tension and clear your head.

Tip: Focus on deep breathing during these activities to maximize their stress-relieving benefits.

3. Tune into podcasts or audiobooks

Want to escape? There’s a lot of podcasts and audiobooks you can listen to.

These podcasts, with different genres and topics, can tickle your imagination and sometimes even engage you in interesting and relevant conversations.

Tip: Explore genres that pique your interest, whether thrilling true crime, captivating historical fiction, or laugh-out-loud comedies!

4. Spend quality time with yourself or loved ones

Quality time with yourself, or family and friends can be incredibly rejuvenating.

Whether it’s having a quick conversation, playing computer games, or watching a movie together, these interactions create a sense of belonging and support, boosting your mood and reminding you of what truly matters outside of work.

Tip: Keep it light and fun! Don't feel pressured to have deep conversations every time. Relaxing activities like watching funny videos together, or simply just joking around can be just as effective for unwinding.

5. Relax and unwind with a refreshing beer

As you wind down, pair it with a refreshing beer!

San Miguel Cerveza Blanca is a Belgian-style wheat ale brewed with citrus, coriander and spices. A harmonious balance of spicy, smoky and fruity flavors with a whiff of citrus and mint that provides you with a delightfully refreshing way to unwind and relax after a long day

Even model Laura Lehmann and her husband Von Pessumal have been chilling with San Miguel Cerveza Blanca.

“Von and I are taking things easy and having a date night at home. Staying in and being comfy is just the best way we can wind down. Of course, we can still make things special,” she said.

“We ordered pizza, and for me, I like to pair it with San Miguel Premium Beers. The San Miguel Cerveza Blanca is my favorite because it's so refreshing. It's a Belgian-style wheat ale brewed with citrus, coriander and spices,” she raved.

Indeed, San Miguel Cerveza Blanca makes for a great companion when it's time to unwind.

Whether you're dimming the lights, tuning into your favorite podcast, or enjoying a chilled San Miguel Cerveza Blanca, mastering your wind-down routine is all about finding what helps you relax and recharge best.

Cheers to making every evening a chance to unwind and destress!

Drink responsibly.

ASC Ref. No: S0104P102224S

