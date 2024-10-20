Recipe: Judy Ann Santos' Cheesy Pesto Omelette

MANILA, Philippines — Along with Chefs RV Manabat and Ylyt Manaig, actress, restaurateur and celebrity mom Judy Ann Santos recently posed a culinary challenge that takes everyday meals to the next level by creating their unique recipes using cheese as a highlight ingredient.

To get the challenge started, Judy Ann created her own cheesy dish, Pesto Omelette with Eden Cheese, by infusing the rich and creamy goodness of the popular cheese brand and pesto sauce into the humble omelette to come up with her dish.

With it, she showed how easy it was to combine simple ingredients into a dish that is packed with flavor and vitamins, like Vitamins A, B2, D, Calcium and Zinc.

Judy Ann Santos with her daughter Luna.

Pesto Omelette with Eden Cheese

Ingredients:

3 eggs

1 tbsp. pesto

1/4 cup cubed sliced Eden Cheese

Nori sheets (seaweed paper)

1/4 cup cubed Eden Cheese, for topping

Procedure:

1. Crack eggs into a mixing bowl and beat.

2. Add pesto into mixing bowl. Mix.

3. Add 1/4 cup cubed Eden Cheese to the bowl so that the cheese will melt.

4. Pour mixture into crepe pan. Swirl pan to distribute evenly.

5. Add nori sheets while the egg is cooking.

6. Once egg is cooked, fold omelette halfway to make a half-moon shape.

7. Transfer onto a plate and top with additional cheese cubes.

