Beneficial spice: Health benefits of Luyang Dilaw

MANILA, Philippines — If you call it by its English name, it may sound foreign, even alien, to you. But if you call it by its Filipino name, Luyang Dilaw, the familiarity sets in and it becomes endearing.

Whether you call it Turmeric or Luyang Dilaw, it still comes packed with health benefits that are undeniably good for you.

Turmeric is considered as a super food, which is used in both Chinese medicine and Ayurvedic treatment. It is a common spice, yes, but it is known to help treat arthritis, allergies, digestive problems, respiratory infections, liver disease, and even cancer.

It goes by the Filipino name Luyang Dilaw simply because it is a relative of ginger, it looks like a ginger, only with a deep yellow, almost orange flesh instead of the usual light golden yellow hint of the regular ginger.

Commonly used in Indian, Filipino, Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern cooking, it gives food a yellow, curry-like color, which is but natural since turmeric is a major ingredient in curry powder. It is no wonder a lot of people mistake Ginataang Manok sa Luyang Dilaw for Chicken Curry.

The Turmeric plant

Turmeric is most potent when used fresh, although you have to be careful when peeling it, as its yellow-orange color may stain your hands, clothes, or apron. It also comes in powder form for convenience.

To benefit from Turmeric’s potent antioxidants and nutrient content, people usually just add it to food while cooking, particularly soups and saucy dishes. You can also make tea out of Turmeric, which you may drink hot or cold, with or without some squeezes of lemon.

With regular intake, Turmeric should lend your body its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties via the active ingredient in it called cucurmin, which is a natural compound (polyphenol). Turmeric is rich in phytonutrients that may protect the body by neutralizing free radicals that can cause cancer.

It also plays an important part in the prevention of heart disease. It also helps alleviate inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and other joint problems, allergies, and infections, as well as address other problems like anxiety, depression, degenerative eye conditions, and dementia.

Natural sources of turmeric, though, should be enough, as regular intake of turmeric supplements may interact with certain medications and do your body more harm than good. Remember: Moderation is always key.

