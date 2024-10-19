'Pairing is personal': Chef Jill Sandique gives tips on how to enjoy American cheeses

Chef Jill Sandique carries a cheese board that features American-made cheeses at the recent USA Cheese Guild event and sampling held in Conrad Manila. Filipino bread Ensaymada (right) can be topped with grated American cheese.

MANILA, Philippines — Cheese is no stranger to most Filipinos as it is either eaten as it is or incorporated into a dish as added flavor or garnish.

Cheese, however, is versatile as it can be paired just like wines or chocolates are paired with each other or with other ingredients.

For those who are intimidated by the word "pairing," Chef Jill Sandique said fret not. For the chef, it is a personal experience that is meant to be enjoyed.

"There is no hard or fast rule as far as pairing is concerned," stressed the chef, who is the consultant for the USA Cheese Guild.

The guild works on behalf of the US Dairy Export Council (USDEC), a non-profit, independent organization representing the US dairy industry in international markets. It is based in Arlington, Virginia.

"Pairing is something that is personal. You either go for something that is complementary or you go for something that is contrasting," the chef said.

If one opts for contrasting, one can consider the combination of the five flavors, namely, sweet, sour, salty, umami and bitter.

"When you say complementary, say for example, if a cheese is very buttery. Having it with cracker would enhance because the cracker is dry. You would realize how the cheese is silky smooth as it is," Chef Jill explained.

The USA Cheese Guild held the Think USA Cheese Seminar last September 27 in Conrad Manila.

Philstar.com was among those invited to attend the lecture and sample some US-made cheeses, including Point Reyes and BellaVitano. There were also American originals, such as cream cheese, Colby Jack and Monterey Jack.

Cheese appreciation and pairing can start with neutral cheeses like Mozarella and Colby Jack.

For those who love heat in their cheeses, they can opt for Pepper Jack, a variety of Monterey Jack. It has the base of cow's milk but with the added flavors of red and green jalapenos.

Cheeses are often paired with dried fruits, such as dates and oranges, or fresh fruits, such as berries and kiwi. They are also enjoyed with crackers and nuts.

The chef also shared how she personally enjoys her cheeses.

"I always go for the Merlot BellaVitano (a variety soaked in Merlot wine). Then I'd go for a spicy one (such as the Pepper Jack). Take a rest and then go for the Point Reyes Original Blue. Taste it with a cracker or grape and you'll see how the flavors would develop," the chef shared.

The United States is the largest cheese producer in the world, with over 600 types ranging from European style to American Originals, soft, fresh options to hard, aged varieties, to smoked and even smoked and flavored ones.

