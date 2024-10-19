Recipe: Slow-braised Short Ribs with Blueberry Sauce

Slow-braised Short Ribs with U.S. Blueberry Sauce, Pomme Fondant, Kimchi Puree, and Crispy Red Cabbage.

MANILA, Philippines — Sources from the United States have brought in an abundance of fresh and frozen blueberries, which are very good for the health. These berries are also versatile because they can be incorporated into different dishes, such as a delicious sauce for your meats.

Chef Anton Amoncio uses them as a sauce in his Slow-braised Short Ribs with U.S. Blueberry Sauce, Pomme Fondant, Kimchi Puree, and Crispy Red Cabbage.

Patrick Mateo Slow-braised Short Ribs with U.S. Blueberry Sauce, Pomme Fondant, Kimchi Puree, and Crispy Red Cabbage.

Slow-braised Short Ribs with U.S. Blueberry Sauce, Pomme Fondant, Kimchi Puree, and Crispy Red Cabbage

Ingredients:

For the beef:

1 1/2 kgs. short ribs

2 liters water

80 grams salt

200 ml. beef stock

2 tbsps. vegetable oil

Procedure:

1. Combine salt and water in a big container and mix to dissolve the salt completely. Submerge the beef and cover. Chill for 24 hours.

2. Remove beef from its soaking liquid and pat-dry with a kitchen towel.

3. Heat oil in a pan and sear beef on both sides until browned. Set aside and allow to cool.

4. Preheat water bath using a sous vide immersion circulator to 85°C.

5. Place beef in a vacuum bag and pour in about 200 ml. of beef stock and seal.

6. Submerge the beef in water bath and cook for 12 hours.

7. Take the beef out after 12 hours and remove from the vacuum bag. Reserve the liquid (to be used to cook the pomme fondant).

8. Gently remove bones and allow beef to cool.

9. Cut into serving portions and set aside.

For the pomme fondant:

2 pcs. whole potatoes, peeled

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 tbsp. unsalted butter

2 sprigs thyme

1/2 cup reserved beef stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. Peel and cut potatoes into equal batons.

2. Heat oil in pan and cook potatoes until browned. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Flip potatoes and brown the other side as well. Add butter and thyme.

4. Pour reserved beef liquid into the pan.

5. Cover and cook until potatoes are tender.

For the U.S. Blueberry Asian Sauce:

1 cup Frozen U.S. Blueberries

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup rice vinegar

3 tbsps. honey

3 cloves minced garlic

1 tsp. sesame oil

Procedure:

1. Combine all ingredients, except sesame oil, in a pan.

2. Simmer and mix well. Cook until blueberries are mushy and sauce has thickened.

3. Take off heat and add sesame oil.

4. Set aside.

For the kimchi cream:

200 grams shiitake mushrooms

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

Salt to taste

2 tbsps. kimchi

100 grams coconut cream

Procedure:

1. Chop shiitake mushrooms.

2. Heat oil in pan, sauté mushrooms and season with salt

3. Once the mushrooms are slightly browned, add kimchi and coconut cream and let it simmer until the liquid is almost gone

4. Place in a blender and blend until smooth.

RELATED: Purple Yam's Amy Besa shares Beef Short Ribs Adobo recipe