70 years of serving delicious reasons to choose Ligo

MANILA, Philippines — If you ask Filipinos to name a brand of sardines, it will not be surprising to hear them say, “Ligo.”

2024 marks a milestone for the Ligo brand—first introduced in the Philippines in 1954—as it celebrates its 70th anniversary. Today, the brand continues to be enjoyed in millions of households nationwide: Ligo is on top of their minds and at the tip of their tongues.

“Si Ligo, nakalakihan ko na ‘yan. Sinasabi natin, “Bumili ka ng Ligo! Pero sardinas ang ibig sabihin natin," says a Sardines user who was among the 570 reviewers who tried two Ligo Sardines variants.

Being a longtime Ligo fan himself, renowned actor and Ligo endorser, Joshua Garcia, attests to this:

“Bilang isang consumer since childhood and now an endorser, I highly recommend Ligo not only because it’s so quick and easy to prepare—from gisa, to mixing it with sotanghon, to turning it into a torta, to the large variety of flavors that they have in store for us,” he shares.

Choosing quality as a legacy

Driven by a commitment to provide high-quality, nutritious and affordable meals to Filipino families, Ligo has since earned the trust and loyalty of many generations from small barrios to big cities. Ligo’s familiar and delicious taste makes it a pantry staple and is considered comfort food by many.

“Sardinas ng bayan. Quality brand at established na,” says another sardines consumer.

“Consistency over the years in terms of the quality ng isda,” adds a Ligo user.

To this day, Ligo remains committed to its product quality—only big fish pass a stringent quality control system and selection process to ensure consistency in size and adherence to parameters. Made from 100% real tomatoes, its signature tomato sauce is just as well-loved and enjoyed for its rich, natural flavor and color.

"Maraming laman at siksik sa laman. Hindi durog-durog. Malaki ang isda,” says @dalton.razalan, who rated Ligo with 5/5.

With the same 5/5 rating, @levitamendiola explains: “No wonder marami ang may mas gusto ng Ligo dahil masarap ang sauce. No need to add seasoning…"

Giving sardine lovers a range of exciting seafood choices

While Ligo’s flagship variants, Sardines in Tomato Sauce and Sardines in Tomato Sauce Chili Added, are thriving, adding variety to the consumers’ canned seafood repertoire aims to bring more excitement to the dining table.

Ligo Sardines Gata Style is a refreshing new combination of sardines and coconut milk—mildly spicy and delightfully savory. Ligo Sardines Spanish Style has that classic mix of aromatic herbs and spices. Ligo Sardines with Sriracha brings in that distinctly Asian bold and tangy kick.

Beyond sardines, there’s Ligo Mackerel in Natural Oil—deliciously chunky and filling, it’s the ideal fish for sotanghon and teriyaki.

Next comes Ligo Squid in Natural Ink, a popular ulam favorite now made accessible and affordable by Ligo. Ligo Squid sure comes handy in preparing Squid Adobo and Squid Chopsuey.

Foodies from the Facebook community Let’s Eat Pare are raving about Ligo Squid:

“I never imagined na magkakasya yung ganito kalaking squid sa maliit na can! Ang tender ng meat! Simple pero patok!”

“I’ve always been curious about canned squid. Sardines lang kasi talaga binibili ko sa Ligo. Full-sized squid rings pala sila, and the small can is packed with it!”

Choosing Ligo – yesterday, today and tomorrow

Celebrating 70 years, the brand continues to give consumers more and more delicious reasons to choose Ligo with its quality and taste: big fish in delectable sauce with exciting flavors and an expanded seafood selection.

Ligo is more than just a brand of canned food. It is a trusted source of quality nourishment and sustenance. Committed to excellence, Ligo promises to serve future generations with the same dedication to quality and taste.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Ligo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.