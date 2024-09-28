Recipe: Chef Happy Ongpauco-Tiu's Potato Empanada

MANILA, Philippines — Empanadas are usually made of flour and butter dough, rolled out thinly, cut into rounds, and folded into half-moons to seal in savory fillings such as chicken, beef, and pork. But did you know that you can make empanadas using U.S. frozen potato wedges?

Chef Happy Ongpauco-Tiu recently conducted a cooking demo for Potatoes USA at the World Food Expo 2024 (WOFEX 2024). She featured U.S. Potato Empanada in her demo and attendees got to taste it.

Chef Happy Ongpauco-Tiu doing a demo at WOFEX 2024.

U.S. Potato Empanada

Ingredients:

For the empanada:

70 grams U.S. frozen potato wedges

10 grams unsalted butter

10 grams all-purpose flour

Pinch of salt and pepper

25-30 grams mozzarella cheese, grated

25 grams U.S. chicken (filling)

For the breading:

20 grams bread crumbs

30 grams all-purpose flour

1 egg, beaten

For the chicken filling:

1-2 cups U.S. chicken, boiled and shredded

2-3 tbsps. minced garlic

2 tbsps. minced onion

3 tbsps. diced bell pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. To prepare the chicken filling, boil U.S. chicken until tender and juicy. Let it cool and dry. Sauté garlic and onion in a pan, add chicken and bell pepper, then season with salt and pepper. Set aside to cool before use.

2. Proceed to the empanada. Mash U.S. frozen potato wedges until smooth. Add unsalted butter, flour, salt, and pepper. Mix well.

3. Form the mashed potato mixture into oblong-shaped potato balls.

4. Make a hole in the center, fill with mozzarella cheese or sautéed shredded chicken.

5. Roll empanadas in flour, dip into the beaten egg, and coat with bread crumbs.

6. Deep-fry in hot oil for 5 to 10 minutes or until golden brown. Ideal temperature is 160 to 180°C.

7. Serve with salad greens with your choice of pesto, puttanesca, or mushroom gravy sauce. Enjoy your delicious U.S. Potato Empanadas!

