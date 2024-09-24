Adulting wins at the Pasta Happy Hour with new creamier and meatier carbonara pasta sauce

MANILA, Philippines — Raise those forks and toast to the small victories of adulting because it’s time for a celebration of epic proportions! The Del Monte Pasta Happy Hour is here, and it’s all about savoring those little wins with joy and, of course, pasta.

Whether it’s a recent work promotion, a personal milestone, or simply making it through a challenging week, there’s no better way to reward oneself than with the creamier and meatier goodness of the new Del Monte Extra Creamy Carbonara Pasta sauce!

Unveiling the new creamier and meatier Del Monte Carbonara Sauce

It’s not just any carbonara sauce—it’s a leap forward in creaminess and meaty goodness. With its new and improved taste, it's the ticket to crafting mouthwatering and restaurant-quality pasta dishes that taste like a celebration.

Versatile in sizes of 200g and 400g, convenient to buy from any grocery stores, and easy to use, whipping up a classic, Asian-flavored or fusion-style carbonara will surely impress when sharing adulting wins with the people who made it possible.

Pasta Happy Hour: Fun, games and pasta galore

The Pasta Happy Hour was a by-invitation only fun event for promo winners and select media at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig and was live-streamed on Del Monte’s official social media accounts.

One of the memorable activities was the pasta roulette for a chance to win exciting prizes, including exclusive Kitchenomics Cookbooks, mittens/aprons and kitchen equipment.

There was a Pasta Gallery which featured pasta dishes and pizzas made of Del Monte Extra Creamy Carbonara. The Chicken and Mushroom Truffle, Beef Stroganoff, Salmon Creamed Spinach Lasagna, Shrimp and Pesto Cream Pasta, and Four Cheese Mini Bacon Pizzas were highly raved.

A pasta-themed photo booth, rib-tickling performances of SPIT Manila, meet-and-greet with social media influencers and participants expressing their love for Del Monte Carbonara pasta enlivened the festivities. Ivan King, Del Monte’s group brand manager, was also present for more fun and surprises.

Bring the Pasta Happy Hour experience at home, where every bowl of pasta is a tribute to achievements. So, here’s to celebrating adulting wins with Del Monte Extra Creamy Carbonara—because every success, big or small, deserves a delicious reward!

To explore recipes, visit https://kitchenomics.com/

