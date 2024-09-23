A taste of Taiwan takes flight as Roccat launches in the Philippines

Celebrities Rhian Ramos and Jillian Ward lead the ribbon-cutting rites of the auspicious debut of Roccat and Chang Mama’s Breakfast Shop at Newport Resort World Mall, September 22.

MANILA, Philippines — Highly anticipated Taiwanese fried chicken fast food brand, Roccat, has officially made its debut in the Philippines with a spectacular grand opening at the Newport Resorts World Mall in Pasay City last weekend.

Inspired by the imaginative concept of a “rocket cat” that brings the essence of traditional Taiwanese flavors to new horizons, Roccat promises to deliver an authentic taste of Taiwanese-style fried chicken and specialty cuisines to the bustling culinary scene of Manila.

The grand opening event also marks the debut of Chang Mama’s Breakfast Shop, a delightful addition offering beloved Taiwanese breakfast favorites, including its famed fried noodles, which have its roots in the vibrant food culture of Taichung, Taiwan.

The Boss Cat cafe store in Newport Resorts World Mall marks the first step for Chang Mama’s breakfast shop to open physical stores, and will continue to expand throughout the Philippines in the future.

Roccat and Chang Mama joins Kung Fu Tea in offering the best of Taiwan’s offerings in Newport Resorts World mall.

Both Roccat and Chang Mama join a prestigious lineup of restaurants operated by the same dynamic team behind Boss Kitchen, a renowned fine dining establishment in Newport Resorts World Mall that serves exquisite and unique Hong Kong and Chinese dishes designed to cater to even the most discerning palates.

Kapuso celebrities Rhian Ramos and Jillian Ward led the ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially inaugurate Roccat and Chang Mama in a very high note as it was also well-attended by VIP guests and customers alike.

The grand launching of Roccat and Chang Mama also featured exciting performances by talented dance groups, including The Subic Dance Group and Kuya Will’s Dancers, making it an unforgettable day of entertainment.

Signature dishes

Roccat is celebrated for its diverse menu, but its signature offerings truly stand out. Some of the must-try best-sellers include Waterfall Chicken, Taiwanese Chicken Cutlet and Crispy Fried Chicken.

Its Waterfall Chicken features a whole fried chicken marinated for 48 hours, ensuring every bite is incredibly tender and juicy thanks to the expertly locked-in flavors.

Roccat’s Taiwanese Chicken Cutlet is a beloved night market classic, marinated with a blend of special spices, then coated in a perfectly crispy skin that satisfies both young and old customers alike.

Its Crispy Fried Chicken combines American spices with Italian-seasoned sprinkles, resulting in a uniquely delicious fusion that is sure to delight adventurous palates.

Additionally, Roccat’s menu includes other much-loved dishes such as boneless salt and pepper chicken, popcorn chicken and chicken thigh fillet, each marinated to perfection with a harmonious blend of Taiwanese and American-inspired flavors.

Best of all, Roccat offers exceptional quality at remarkably affordable prices, making it a compelling choice for local fast-food enthusiasts seeking great value for their money.

Guests during the grand opening had the exclusive opportunity to sample a selection of signature dishes from both Roccat and Chang Mama’s Breakfast Shop.

They also got an up-close look at the preparation of these authentic Taiwanese recipes, witnessing firsthand the care and craftsmanship that goes into each dish.

The owner and chef of Roccat also interacted with guests, sharing insights about the brand's unique concept and their dedication to bringing genuine Taiwanese cuisine to the Filipino market.

An exciting new chapter in Manila's culinary landscape has started as Roccat and Chang Mama has officially made their flavorful entrance to the Philippines.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Roccat. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.