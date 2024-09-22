Chefs share hacks, 'secret' remedies when food is too salty

MANILA, Philippines — Perfect seasoning, no more, no less, is the key to good food.

Never over-season. If you must, under-season, because it is easier to remedy bland food than to correct a dish that is too salty. Just gradually add salt, and you’ll be good.

What if you have accidentally put too much salt in your food? There are times when it does happen. Contrary to how most would have dealt with overly salty food, like drinking lots of water to counterbalance it, there are ways to save food instead of doing it or throwing it all away.

Some of the country's top chefs shared their “secret” remedies for salty food.

Chef Philip John Golding (Golding Hospitality Group)

Chef Golding said that when his dish turns out too salty, his remedy depends on the type of dish.

"For soups or stews, I would dilute the saltiness by adding more liquid, such as water or stock. For solid dishes, particularly meats or vegetables, I add cooked potatoes, which can help absorb excess salt. I balance the salt by introducing an acid, such as a splash of lemon juice or vinegar, or adding sweetness, such as sugar or honey, which can neutralize the saltiness. If the dish allows, adding cream or dairy products can also help mellow out the saltiness," Golding said.

Chef Heny Sison (Heny Sison Cooking School)

Chef Heny has a similar principle when it comes to her personal remedy on salty food.

"If your food is too salty, the remedy depends on whether it’s a savory dish or a dessert. For savory dishes, you can often save the meal by diluting it with unsalted liquid, such as water, stock, or cream," she advised.

The celebrated baker, however, stressed that it is different when it comes to baking.

"In baking, correcting a salty mistake is much more challenging due to the precision required. Unlike savory cooking, where you can adjust as you go, baking requires exact measurements, making it difficult to fix over-salted desserts without starting over," the chef cautioned.

Chef J Gamboa (Milky Way Café / Azu Thai /Cirkulo Tsukiji)

Chef Gamboa listed four things that you can do, also depending on the dish.

He said one can dilute with water. Another way is to add potato. The other option is to rinse the dish or food if possible. The last option is to add sugar.

Chef China Cojuangco-Gonzalez (Center for Asian Culinary Studies)

Like her peers mentioned above, Chef China has the same solutions to any food that has too much salt in it.

"I would add some acid to the dish, such as lemon, lime or dayap, to lessen the saltiness. If I’m cooking soup, I would add some water. If it’s stew I’m cooking, I would add more tomato sauce," the chef said.

Chef Redd Agustin (The Pork Project)

While Chef Agustin uses the same ingredients and remedies as his fellow chefs, he listed a surprising ingredient that could help dilute salt.

"I usually do two things depending on the dish. If the dish is concentrated, I just take out one-fourth of the volume, then add a rich unflavored stock. For a faster hack, I add slices of potatoes and ice cubes. This works all the time yet that all depends on how salty the dish is," he said.

Chef Edward David Mateo (La Royale Patisserie / MinatamisPH / Frozen Spoon)

Potato is another popular option for Chef Mateo but he advised adding more vegetables for the appropriate dish to balance saltiness.

"One thing you can do is to add a liquid to the food to lower down the saltiness. Second option is to put a small amount of sugar in the dish. Third option is to add more ingredients to the food, such as potato, carrot or any veggies," he said.

