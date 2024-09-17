SB19 reacts to having own McDo meal after BTS

MANILA, Philippines — Then, SB19 used to be compared with Korean pop groups like BTS. But now, the Pinoy pop group members are “kings” in their own right – crowned with their own McDonald’s meal like BTS, too!

“Parang na-try ko po s’ya before. Kaso ang haba po lagi ng pila dati,” Josh said when Philstar.com if they were able to try the fast food chain’s BTS meal.

“S’yempre ‘yun ang masaya – SB19 meal!” he declared when asked for their reaction now that SB19 also now has its own McDo meal.

The SB19 meal, said Stell, has their combined favorites, including his personal favorite, chicken nuggets.

Ashley Santillan-Delgado, McDonald’s Philippines’ Director for Marketing and Channels, explained to Philstar.com why the company tapped the P-pop group as new endorsers: “SB19 is a group that is really well and is really making waves in the industry. They are known for their creative excellence and innovation…”

“With their craft, it’s really about excellence. As you can see, recently, they received the Voices of Asia Award at Billboard Korea. Kaya talaga namang they’re getting bigger and better!” she added in a speech during the fan meet program last Saturday in a Manila mall.

According to her, the group currently endorses the brand’s “bigger and better” Chicken McDo “to cater to Filipinos, who are really a chicken-loving market.”

“Chicken McDo is the most well-loved product of McDonald’s Philippines,” she said, “And just like any other Filipino, SB19 really loves chicken. So that’s why I think, it’s a perfect fit!”

The SB19 meal, she explained, contains Chicken McDo, a rice serving, iced tea and apple pie. This, however, is just the first set that is made available as an SB19 meal, said Delgado.

“There are more coming soon! Fans can look forward to more,” she assured everyone.

“Even during the teasers, we already saw that there is a lot of clamor, and we saw this as a very positive partnership… and so, we’re very, very happy about it!” — Video by Anjilica Andaya