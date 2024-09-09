Seattle’s Best Coffee introduces exciting new additions to the all-time favorite Brownie Javakula

The new Brownie Javakula collection is available at all Seattle’s Best Coffee locations for a limited time only. Don’t miss out on the chance to indulge in these mouthwatering, coffee-infused treats that are sure to become your new favorites.

MANILA, Philippines — Seattle’s Best Coffee is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest Brownie Javakula collection, adding an irresistible twist to the fan-favorite Brownie Javakula.

With the introduction of three delectable new creations, brownie lovers and coffee enthusiasts alike are in for a treat that promises to elevate their indulgence to a whole new level.

The Classic Brownie Javakula, known for its rich and creamy blend of coffee-based mix, vanilla syrup, brownie bits, whipped cream, dark chocolate sauce and more brownie bits, has long been a favorite among Seattle’s Best Coffee customers. Now, the brand is claiming brownie supremacy with the unveiling of three new enticing variations:

Cream Cheese Brownie Javakula

An ice-blended drink made with a coffee-based mix, vanilla syrup and brownie bits, topped with luscious cream cheese giving the perfect balance of sweetness and mild tanginess that’ll surely make your day more refreshing.

Walnut Brownie Javakula

An ice-blended delight featuring a coffee-based mix, brownie walnut syrup and brownie bits, crowned with whipped cream for a nutty, creamy and crunchy experience.

Blondie Javakula

This refreshing blend combines a coffee-based premix, vanilla syrup and blondie bits, topped with whipped cream and garnished with even more blondie bits, offering a delightful twist on the classic brownie.

The chewy and fudgy brownie bits perfectly blended with Seattle’s Best Coffee beans and flavorful syrups create a refreshing indulgence perfectly blended for the guests’ delight.

Seattle’s Best Coffee invites all coffee lovers to experience these exciting new creations and celebrate the joy of brownies in every sip. Whether you’re a fan of the classics or eager to try something new, the Brownie Javakula collection promises to satisfy your cravings and keep you coming back for more.

Seattle’s Best Coffee continues to innovate and delight its customers with new and exciting offerings. Learn more at seattlesbest.com.ph.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Seatle's Best Coffee. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.