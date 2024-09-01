Recipe: Meat-free Giniling Sotanghon Soup

MANILA, Philippines — There is no better time to go light and meatless now that vegetarian ingredients are readily available in leading supermarkets’ frozen food section.

It makes possible for classic dishes, such as Meatball Sotanghon Soup, to be given a lighter, healthier and meat-free option.

This Meat-free Giniling Sotanghon Soup recipe from Home Foodie and the San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center is an example.

Meat-free Giniling Sotanghon Soup

Ingredients:

3 tbsps. Star Margarine Classic

1 pc. (50 grams) onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pc. (50 grams) carrot, peeled and cut into thin strips

1 pack (200 grams) Veega Meat-free Giniling

6 cups chicken stock

100 grams Sotanghon noodles

100 grams cabbage, shredded (1 cup)

1 tsp. iodized fine salt

1/4 tsp pepper

Procedure:

1. In a pan, melt margarine and sauté onion and garlic until onion is tender. Add carrot and sauté for 1 minute. Add meat-free giniling and sauté for a few seconds.

2. Pour in the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Once boiling, add sotanghon and cook until tender.

3. Add cabbage and season with salt and pepper.

*Makes 6 servings. Yield: 6 cups/ 1 cup per serving

