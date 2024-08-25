Food crawl campaign puts spotlight on Iloilo's best food, dining stops

MANILA, Philippines — Coca-Cola Bottlers Philippines Inc. (CCBPI), makers of Coke and its variants Coke Light and Coke Zero, brought its continuing "Foodmarks" campaign to Iloilo City, UNESCO's first Philippine City of Gastronomy, after its successful launch in downtown Manila last summer.

The softdrink company unveiled "Foodmarks" in the Philippines in the merry month of May. The campaign debuted globally in mid-February by putting a spotlight on unique food landmarks that define the vibrant cuisines of each featured locale.

"After the global pandemic, people are going out again and trying new things to savor. Food and Coca-Cola is quite a combination!" shared Marketing Director Adrian Manlapig.

All the sumptuous dishes were paired with the magic of the popular softdrink and its affiliate brands. The official Philippine launch took place in Metro Manila's first epicenter, Binondo, which is a well-known spot for gustatory adventures.

The Ilonggos have this saying that "You haven't been to Iloilo if you haven't gained a half kilo!"

It is a good guess that all those who partook of Iloilo's food crawl would attest to the savory and mouth-watering Ilonggo delicacies, including the few pounds they might have gained while indulging in the two-week long food crawl.

Aside from the respective best-sellers of the participating food outlets, food lovers sampled Ilonggo staples such as Pancit Molo, Batchoy, Inasal, and day's freshest catch. During the opening of Iloilo's food crawl, bus loads of food lovers partook of the city's many delectable options.

"We help restaurateurs and food stores, as well as retailers, give a memorable experience to consumers everywhere. We go for iconic places with a rich cultural heritage. This is both a global and local campaign, so this is a long campaign. Our next stops will include Boracay and Ilocos Sur," revealed Pablo Medina, Senior Director for Franchise Operations in the Philippines.

Coca-Cola also markets and distributes Royal Tru-Orange and Sprite in the Philippines.

