Recipe: Tex-Mex Fajitas with Sisig

MANILA, Philippines — Fajitas is a classic Tex-Mex dish made up of meat wrapped in warm tortillas and served with guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.

Fajitas are so versatile that you can ”inject” other flavors, such as the Filipino Sisig, into them.

Executive Chef Tanya Dizon of XO46 Heritage Bistro shows how to wrap classic Sisig with fresh greens and Kesong Puti in a tortilla wrapper in a feature of the Maya Kitchen Culinary Elite Series.

Sisig Fajitas

Ingredients:

1/2 kg. pork Sisig mixture (pig’s ears and meat, boiled then fried)

50 grams red, green and yellow bell pepper

2 pcs. medium-sized white onions, sliced and caramelized

1/2 bottle sour cream

10 grams onion powder

10 grams garlic powder

50 grams Kesong Puti

4 pcs. tomatoes

Lettuce, as needed

6 pcs. tortilla wrappers

Procedure:

1. Combine all ingredients except for the tortilla wrappers.

2. Wrap mixture in tortilla wrappers.

*Yield: 6 servings.

