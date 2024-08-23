Cookie-inspired pop-up cafe perks up weekend crowd

Cream-O's first pop-up event gave guests a taste of various treats from the cookie brand

MANILA, Philippines — In an effort to share the taste of its biscuits and other goodies with more people and spread good vibes, Cream-O staged its first pop-up event, the Cream-O Me Time Café, at the Greenfield District Weekend Market last June.

The cookie brand’s cozy pop-up café delighted visitors of the weekend market by serving as an immersive space where they could relax and enjoy various complimentary goodies. Apart from enjoying the place’s cozy vibe, relaxing music music and insightful e-books, visitors also participated in games and other fun activities.

Cafe memories

Since social media has become a personal journal for many people, the staff encouraged guests to pose with the wide variety of the brand's cookies, cakes and drinks available, gifting those who posted on social media with a free pack to take home.

There was also a Freedom Wall that allowed them to spread positivity and share their best me-time tips with other cafe-goers.

The memory game tested visitors’ mental prowess. They were given 10 chances to match three consecutive logos within one minute. The prize was more snacks from the brand.

Fairgoers were also free to try out various board games while enjoying their snacks and drinks. They chose from traditional games, like chess and checkers, and popular group games. This brought a whole new meaning to bonding over board games.

Cozy time with books and music

A cafe is not complete without a spot to read books and a chill playlist.

A cozy space for bookworms to download and read public domain e-books was set up during the fair, which was completed with a curated playlist.

Overall, the cafe gave many people a venue to unwind after a busy week. It not only made them feel relaxed, but also brought happiness to those who were looking for a cozy vibe with delicious snacks.

