Doctors share why organic European dairy good for brain, bone health

MANILA, Philippines — A campaign promoting the consumption of organic European dairy is reaching its midpoint with further support by health professionals.

Organic dairy is dairy produced using only natural ingredients — no artificial flavorings, colorants, sweeteners, pesticides, irradiation, or genetically-modified organisms — as animals roam free and consume organic feed.

Organic European dairy by extension come from dairy farms that follow European Union (EU) standards and certification. Their products are made official when stamped with the green EU logo.

The EU Organic Dairy PH campaign, backed by the Danish Dairy Board and co-funded by the EU, is leading the charge in promoting organic European dairy in the Philippines.

Campaign project leader Rae Cay shared during a media event last August 13 in Grand Hyatt Manila that it is hard to label what is truly organic these days and if the campaign is driven for awareness.

Cay showed a video of the process in one Danish dairy farm, where cows graze over a sprawling field. It also showed how technology is being used to ease the cows' living conditions and how they are protected by animal welfare regulations.

Related: Roast chain's 'farmvocacy' program lends support to urban farmers

"Organic is not chemical in nature," explained National Organic Agriculture Board Director Dr. Noel Lumbo. "Organic is a process, not a niche market."

Lumbo also explained that Filipino farmers cannot follow the rigorous and strict certification process the EU has. Organic dairy production is fairly young in the Philippines, and the country still exports its organic products mostly from Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, Lumbo added.

He noted that cancer patients and senior citizens are recommeded to consume organic dairy because of its health benefits, which pediatrician Dr. Joanna Cuayo-Estanislao supported by saying dairy adds to diversity, particularly milk.

Cuayo-Estanislao pointed out milk has higher amounts of protein, calcium, and potassium per calorie than other common food, and it contains phosphorus, zinc and vitamin D.

Protein and zinc are key nutrients for brain development, as are iodine, choline, vitamins A and B12, and selenium, which are also found in milk.

She also explained that 40% of bone growth happens during pre-teen years, and lactose-free dairy products and lactate supplements exist for those who need them.

RELATED: Hate cooking at home? New Makati grocerant offers premium 'paluto'