Recipe: Classic Adobo Rice

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
August 18, 2024 | 11:20am
Recipe: Classic Adobo Rice
Adobo Rice
MANILA, Philippines — What's a good one-dish meal that you can cook up fast and easy in the morning or for brunch? Go for the classics that have been given a fresh new twist.

You can make Adobo Rice, a one-dish meal that is a cinch to whip up. 

This Adobo Rice recipe was featured by XO46 Heritage Bistro in a special cooking demo class put together by The Maya Kitchen under its Culinary Elite Series. It is a classic fried rice with crispy Adobo flakes and sauce prepared by XO46’s executive chef Tanya Dizon.

Adobo Rice

Ingredients:

1/4 kg. cooked Adobo with sauce

1 kg. cooked rice

1 salted egg

Onion leeks, as needed, for garnishing

Procedure:

1. Chop or shred cooked Adobo.

2. Mix with rice and sauce. If desired, stir-fry in wok for a few minutes.

3. Top with salted egg and onion leeks.

