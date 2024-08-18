Recipe: Classic Adobo Rice
MANILA, Philippines — What's a good one-dish meal that you can cook up fast and easy in the morning or for brunch? Go for the classics that have been given a fresh new twist.
You can make Adobo Rice, a one-dish meal that is a cinch to whip up.
This Adobo Rice recipe was featured by XO46 Heritage Bistro in a special cooking demo class put together by The Maya Kitchen under its Culinary Elite Series. It is a classic fried rice with crispy Adobo flakes and sauce prepared by XO46’s executive chef Tanya Dizon.
Adobo Rice
Ingredients:
1/4 kg. cooked Adobo with sauce
1 kg. cooked rice
1 salted egg
Onion leeks, as needed, for garnishing
Procedure:
1. Chop or shred cooked Adobo.
2. Mix with rice and sauce. If desired, stir-fry in wok for a few minutes.
3. Top with salted egg and onion leeks.