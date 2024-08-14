Sinigang, Bulalo land on TasteAtlas' 'Top 100 Soups in the World' list

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino dishes Sinigang and Bulalo are included in the upper half of the "Top 100 Soups in the World" list of online food database TasteAtlas.

Sinigang in general placed at No. 17 with a 4.5 star rating, while one of its varieties, Sinigang na Baboy, earned 4.4 stars and landed at the 38th spot. Bulalo, also with 4.4 stars, is ranked No. 37.

TasteAtlas described Sinigang as a sour Filipino soup consisting of sampalok, water spinach, hot peppers, cabbage, broccoli, eggplant, diced tomatoes, sliced onions, ginger, garlic, green beans, fish sauce, and salt in a basic broth with rice washing and a souring agent.

The online database noted that mains like pork, fish, milkfish, shrimp, chicken, or beef make up different Sinigang variations.

"With its sour lightness perfectly matching the harsh tropical heat of the country, Sinigang is a unique soup that is a true representative of Filipino cuisine," said TasteAtlas.

Related: 'True representative of Filipino cuisine': Sinigang 97th best dish in the world

Sinigang na Baboy or Pork Sinigang is given a separate write-up, listing tomatoes, onions, garlic, okra, white radish, water spinach, and green long peppers as its commonly used ingredients.

TasteAtlas noted that while Sinigang mix is available in supermarkets, Filipinos still enjoy making the dish from scratch. It also shared how Malaysia has a similar dish called Siniggang.

The online database called Bulalo a traditional Filipino soup that is a specialty in Luzon, which is prepared by cooking beef shanks and marrow bones until the fat and collagen dissolve into the broth.

"It is believed that this simple, comforting, and flavorful soup is the best when the meat is so tender that it falls off the bone," TasteAtlas added.

Making up the Top 5 were Paraguay's Bori-bori, Indonesian meat soups Rawon and Soto Betawi, and Japanese Ramen (No. 5 was the Yokohama-style version of Ramen).

Updated as of August 10, the list is based on ratings from TasteAtlas' audience similar to how the food rankings are graded. The soup list recognized 22,645 legitimate ratings from a recorded 38,952 by "ignoring bot, nationalist or local patriotic ratings."

RELATED: Filipino flavors in the sky: Emirates offers Filipino favorites Bulalo, Pancit Canton onboard