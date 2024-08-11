Recipe: Traditional Visayan dish called Halang-Halang

MANILA, Philippines — Adobo, Sinigang, Paksiw and Tinola are among the best-known Filipino dishes nationwide. But there are so many little known dishes around the country that are also worth trying and promoting simply because they are equally delicious and they are a good part of Filipino culture and tradition.

Halang-Halang showcases the great Visayan culinary tradition. This is a Visayan staple of chicken with coconut milk and turmeric that Executive Chef Tanya Dizon of XO46 Heritage Bistro taught in a special Culinary Elite Series cooking class held at The Maya Kitchen.

It is time to get to know a traditional Visayan dish.

Halang-Halang

Ingredients:

50 grams white onions

25 grams garlic, crushed

50 grams fresh luyang dilaw

200 grams labong (bamboo shoots)

1/2 kg. chicken thigh fillet

75 grams red/green bell pepper

2 pcs. red siling labuyo, chopped

20 grams basil

250 ml. coconut milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. Sauté onion, garlic and luyang dilaw.

2. Add labong, chicken thigh fillet, bell pepper and siling labuyo.

3. Add basil and coconut milk. Simmer for 15 minutes.

4. Add salt and pepper to taste.

*Yield: 4 servings.

