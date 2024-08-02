Bonds of friendship and respect: Herald Suites celebrates Philippines-Japan Friendship Day

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines-Japan Friendship Day is celebrated annually on July 23.

This day signifies the deep historical and cultural connections that have evolved over time. July 23rd holds particular significance as it marks the signing of the Treaty of Amity in 1976, which formally established diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Japan.

The strong bond between the two countries is grounded in shared values, historical connections and mutual interests. Their relationship is diverse and founded on strategic partnerships that encompass diplomacy, economics, culture and security. It is a warm and mutually advantageous friendship marked by a shared dedication to strengthening bilateral relations for the prosperity and welfare of both countries.

A Japanese connection

At Herald Suites, a close connection between the Philippines and Japan is seen in the daily encounters with Japanese guests as well as in the longstanding working relationship with executive chef Koichi Kondo. A valued member of Herald Suites’ management team in the past 14 years, Kondo oversees the kitchen operations of Herald Suites’ Japanese restaurant—Hatsu Hana Tei.

Chef Kondo-San arrived in the Philippines in 1986, a time when there were only a few Japanese restaurants and diners were only beginning to familiarize themselves with sushi and sashimi.

Since then, he saw significant changes with a proliferation of Japanese restaurants and a wide popularity of Japanese cuisine.

He has grown fond of the Philippines and the all-Filipino crew he works with at Hatsu Hana Tei, citing how they have embraced Japanese culture and work harmoniously side by side with hardly any conflict or issue.

His guiding principle of “love what you do and you will be good at it” is the kind of dedication that will ultimately yield rewarding results, and this, he hopes to pass on to his staff.

Hatsu Hana Tei executive chef Koichi Kondo

The Filipinos in chef Kondo’s midst

Rosemarie Bertumen was initially unfamiliar with Japanese culture but became curious about ramen. Intrigued, she tried it and was pleasantly surprised to discover her love for it. This newfound interest eventually led her to work at three different Japanese restaurants after starting as a food attendant.

She has worked with chef Kondo as a dining attendant since 2007. She points out Chef Kondo's strict, thorough and earnest approach to work, ensuring his team adheres to standard protocols, especially when serving guests with Japanese cultural expectations. She also noted his strictness regarding punctuality and attentiveness, his insistence on always maintaining the highest standards, and respect for the Japanese culture.

Chef Kondo handles challenging situations delicately—never publicly embarrassing his staff, instead addressing guests directly to apologize, after which he clarifies the matter with the staff. Despite a serious demeanor, Chef Kondo fosters a light atmosphere and regularly engages with the staff in informal talks after work to bond and build camaraderie.

"Out of all the chefs I've worked with, he's the most compassionate. His enjoyable personality makes working here a pleasure, which is why I've stayed,” Bertumen shared.

Emma Peñosa, meanwhile, started out as a dishwasher at Hatsu Hana Tei. Today, she manages the kitchen’s hot food section and is going on her 25th year. She emphasized the importance of adapting to the Japanese culture and language in this line of work. It’s a gesture of respect, particularly towards elderly Japanese individuals who uphold their cultural traditions steadfastly.

Peñosa admires chef Kondo’s patience, helpfulness and generosity with imparting knowledge.

“He's very giving. If you ask him for help and he's able, he'll always assist. Achieving the goal of satisfying customers requires adhering to chef Kondo’s strict kitchen standards. There are no shortcuts,” she said.

Pride in Philippines-Japan relations

At Herald Suites, there is pride in serving all guests but also in fostering unity among all employees. Chef Kondo’s presence has been invaluable, and his culinary expertise and passion for cooking has inspired colleagues and transcended language barriers and cultural differences.

Hatsu Hana Tei’s kitchen is a representation of cross cultural friendship, harmony and respect, the kind that celebrates Philippines-Japan friendship every day.

To commemorate Philippines-Japan Friendship Day, Hatsu Hana Tei is featuring a special menu including Bara Chirashi, Yakitori and Kaki Dote Nabe. Choose any two items from this menu and receive a complimentary beer. This promotion is valid until July 31.

