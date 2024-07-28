Recipe: Sorsogon dish called Kinagang

MANILA, Philippines — Since the Philippines is made up of more than 7,000 islands and the regions and provinces that occupy the islands have very different local cultures and traditions, the country is replete with heirloom dishes. Some are known, while others are not.

Kinagang of Irosin, Sorsogon, is one of those little known heirloom dishes, which Filipino food advocate, cookbook author and restaurateur Amy Besa of Purple Yam, presented in a special cooking class conducted at The Maya Kitchen.

Amy and her husband, Chef Romy Dorotan, own Purple Yam, a Filipino restaurant in Brooklyn, a borough of New York City, with a Philippine branch in Malate, Manila.

Here is the recipe for Kinagang, which she shared during her demo. This is an easier version of the Irosin Kinagang, which they serve as an appetizer at the restaurant. They combine buko, crabmeat, sliced scallions, and lemongrass. It is wrapped and steamed in banana leaf. As a variation, you can add shrimp or scallops to the crabmeat for a fuller seafood flavor.

Kinagang

Ingredients:

1 (1 lb.) package banana leaves

1/2 cup lime juice

1-2 pcs. red or green chilies, chopped

2 cups (1 lb.)) lump crabmeat

4 (1 lb. per package) packages shredded unsweetened buko, drained and coarsely chopped

2 pcs. shallots, thinly sliced

4 pcs. scallions, white and green parts, thinly sliced

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 pcs. lemongrass stalks, cut into 2-inch pieces and cut in half lengthwise

Procedure:

1. Cut out 8 pcs. 10x12-inch pieces from the banana leaves. Cut off the tough rib at the top of the banana leaves. Cut out 1/4-inch widthwise strips of banana leaves to use for tying the Kinagang. You will need to tie two or three of them together to make them long enough to fit around the Kinagang. (Alternatively you can use kitchen string.) Clean the banana leaf sections by wiping them on both sides with a damp paper towel. Pass them over a medium flame on both sides to soften and make them more pliable.

2. Combine the lime juice and chilies in a small serving bowl and set aside.

3. In a large bowl, combine the crabmeat, buko, shallots, scallions, salt, and pepper.

4. Place 1 cup of the crabmeat mixture in the center of each banana leaf section. Flatten to create a square shape about 4 inches square. Place two lemongrass sections over the mixture.

5. Firmly wrap the Kinagang in the banana leaves by folding over the sides, first lengthwise, then widthwise. Place seam side down and tie together on either side with the banana leaf strips.

6. Place the Kinagang in a steamer basket placed over simmering water. Cover and steam for about 5 minutes, just to heat through.

7. When ready to eat, unwrap the Kinagang and serve with the lime-chili mixture.

*Makes 8 kinagangs.

