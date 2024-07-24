A decade of strong hospitality at the heart of Ortigas

MANILA, Philippines — Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, the Philippines’ first sky hotel, marks its 10th anniversary with a month-long celebration of moments that deliver the brand’s renowned world-class hospitality standard.

“The past decade has been a most extraordinary journey for us, and we are immensely grateful to our supportive stakeholders—our hardworking team, reliable public and private partners, and our esteemed patrons—for being with us through the years,” resident manager Olivier Foucke said.

“It is humbling to have grown with Pasig City and its Ortigas Central Business District community, and we remain committed to our mission to reimagining experiences that captivate every individual.”

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila broke ground at the heart of Ortigas on Dec. 10, 2010. Soaring over 500 feet with 45 stories, its inauguration was graced by the late President Benigno Simeon Aquino III on July 9, 2014, and was granted by the Department of Tourism a five-star accreditation upon opening.

With its architectural design conceptualized by MOHRI, Architect & Associates, Inc. of Tokyo, Japan, and interiors designed by Canada’s GLYPH Studio, the property became an iconic destination for travelers with a distinct taste for sophistication.

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila steadily grew its upscale patronage, most especially for dining, and its contemporary Cantonese restaurant Lung Hin received multiple local and international accolades for its traditional and authentic cuisine.

The hotel reaped success with the country’s tourism peak of 2019, and with the rest of the hospitality industry, faced uncertainty through the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the resumption of domestic and international travel, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila is fortunate to have recovered from the worst, and is keen to move forward to greater heights by creating wonderful occasions for its guests to explore, discover and experience.

In celebration of its diamond anniversary, the hotel offers exciting promotions in all its restaurants and bars. For the complete list, please visit https://bit.ly/MPOMJulyOffers. Stay at Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, and register at MARCO POLO DISCOVERY for a chance to win your share of GHA DISCOVERY’s D$1Mgiveaway!

