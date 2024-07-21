Filipino food gets Taco treatment in new Poblacion taqueria-carinderia

MANILA, Philippines — Poblacion has a new resident tempting taste buds with a unique concept: Filipino street food reimagined in Tacos.

Compañeros Taqueria x Carinderia, the brainchild of lawyer-foodie duo Philip Gonda and Regine Estillore-Gonda, marries Filipino classics into Taco creations inspired by Mexican street food.

This hole-in-wall dining spot is a fusion concept, blending the vibrancy of a Mexican taqueria specializing in Tacos with the comforting staples of a Filipino carinderia, known for its locally-inspired dishes. The name "Compañeros," meaning "companions" in Spanish, is an ode to the term often used among lawyers, which is the owners’ day jobs.

The restaurant aims to showcase Filipino cuisine through this concept. According to the owners, they believe Filipino food deserves more recognition. They see Mexican cuisine, which shares cultural similarities with Filipino cuisine, as a perfect way to challenge the misconception that Filipino food is "basic." Using the versatile canvas of Tacos and Tortillas, they hope to "elevate" and put the spotlight on Filipino flavors.

The menu, crafted with the palate of Chef Kevin David, a young Filipino chef with a passion for Mexican cuisine, features appetizers, specialty Tacos with signature Salsas, rice bowls, house-made juices and alcoholic drinks. David previously worked in Michelin Guide restaurants in the United States.

Filipino flavors on a Mexican canvas

Filipino-inspired tacos at Poblacion's Compañeros Taqueria x Carinderia.

True to their idea of using Tacos and Tortillas as blank canvases, Compañeros’ selection of Tacos features different Filipino food that could go well with its signature Salsas: flavorful tomato-based Salsa Roja, spicy chili-based Salsa Verde and Lacto-fermented Fruit Salsa.

For entradas or appetizers, they have Compañeros Spicy Garlic Longganisa, Mozzarella Cheese, Sunny Side-up Eggs and Salsa Verde, and Chilaquiles con Longgarizo, which is made with fried tortillas.

Those who love to start their evening with “putok-batok” might love the Chicharon Bulaklak matched with Guacamole, a unique, refreshing twist to the classic deep-fried pork snack Filipinos love to eat.

Leading their Taco line-up is the Al Pastor Filipino Pork BBQ, a treat of tender, slow-roasted pork carved straight from a vertical trompo grill, just like classic Mexican al pastor. It combines the smoky sweetness of Filipino-style barbecue with grilled pineapple and a kick of spiced vinegar aioli — a tribute to the beloved Filipino street food, "turu-turo" barbecue.

OG Pork Sisig Taco (left) and Crispy Fish Taco (right) at Compañeros Taqueria x Carinderia. Philstar.com/Jap Tobias

No Filipino fusion would be complete without the iconic Sisig. Compañeros serves up the "OG Pork Sisig Taco," featuring their signature Sisig, a classic Filipino dish made with chopped pork face and ears. Topped with mirin-pickled chilies for a touch of heat and a creamy soy sauce crema, it delivers the satisfyingly chewy and fatty flavors that Sisig lovers crave

For those who prefer seafood, the Crispy Fish Taco offers a good alternative. A local, seasonal fish gets a flavorful Filipino beer batter before being fried. Topped with a Mango Ensalada (similar to a pico de gallo) and a signature tartar sauce, it delivers a burst of tangy and savory flavors.

Not to mention, the colorful Mango Ensalada adds a refreshing touch and makes for an Instagram-worthy dish.

A must-try for Birria lovers is the Compañeros Quesabirria.The crowd-pleaser in the menu, this take on Birria features the restaurant's signature slow-cooked Birria recipe, nestled within a melty mozzarella cheese and a crispy cheese-crusted tortilla. Each bite delivers a delightful combination of textures and flavors, and the accompanying cup of consomé adds the perfect finishing touch.

With that many flavors in the mouth, they also offer housemade drinks, or which they call Agua Frescas.

Try their Watermelon Dayap Agua Fresca for a burst of fruity goodness, or indulge in their Melon Horchata, a creamy twist on the classic, infused with the nostalgic taste of street-side Melon Samalamig. Both options are perfect for cleansing your palate and a refreshing ending to your Filipino-Mexican (Fil-Mex) experience.

According to the owners, their unique Fil-Mex menu comes from utmost love and admiration for Mexican cuisine, especially the taqueros of small taquerias in Mexico, because their small, neighborhood taquerias are proof that the most delicious dishes can be found in the simplest places.

In the future, Compañeros also teased the possibility of expanding their Tacos menu with the inclusion of more regional dishes like Ilocos Dinakdakan, Batangas Goto and Bacolod Inasal, among others.

