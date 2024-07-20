New 'mystery' Filipino flavors, activities to expect at 1st National Hopia Day

The fourth-generation of Eng Bee Tin. The Chua siblings (from left) Gerald, Gerik and Geraldyn now run the famous hopia and Chinese deli brand originally founded in Binondo, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Hopia is a favorite Filipino snack, and it is given the spotlight at the ongoing National Hopia Day in the Music Hall of Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Happening for three days from July 19 to 21, the inaugural event will be hosted by popular brand Eng Bee Tin in cooperation with SM Mall of Asia.

The Binondo hopia brand, which is popular for its ube hopia, will be introducing six new flavors for free tasting during the event.

Eng Bee Tin's Chief Operating Officer Gerik Chua told its plans to select media over lunch at their The Great Buddha Cafe in Binondo.

"Meron tayong anim na mystery hopia na ilo-launch, na ipapa-try doon. Mga kakaibang flavors na hindi ninyo maisip na pwede pala siyang gawing hopia.

"Very special Filipino flavors, kunyari kape. Merong [ding mga] mas kakaibang flavors na pwedeng ulamin na pwede palang hopia. I-showcase natin kung ano pa pwede nating gawin sa hopia," he said.

The fourth-generation Chua to run the family business said that the atmosphere at the first National Hopia Day will be like a fiesta where families can get their fill of their favorite hopia. There will also be games such as a hopia sack race and a giant human claw.

Chua said the six new flavors are only limited editions for the event. A poll will be held while the fair is ongoing, and the winning flavor will be launched in their stores.

The eldest in the three siblings, Chua said that as the new generation that handles their business, it was important that they continue with their father, Gerry Chua's innovative spirit.

"'Yung father namin laging nagsasabi sa amin na dapat never stop innovating. Ano bang ginawa niya na nagpa-improve ng business? It's innovation. Siya gumawa ng hopia ube. Doon lahat nag-start 'yun kaya siya tinawag na Mr. Ube and everytime pumupunta kami sa tindahan namin, laging may bago. 'Yun 'yung lagi niyang sinasabi. Kailangan innovative. Hindi mawawala 'yung innovative spirit niya," Gerik said.

His siblings, Gerald and Geraldyn, are also in the business, and all three siblings say that they all work well as a team. They may have their roles, but at the end of the day, they value teamwork.

"Ang Chinese lagi 'yang mahilig maglagay ng ibig sabihin sa pagkain, 'di ba? For example, sa Chinese New Year, bakit tayo kumakain ng tikoy (sweet glutinous rice cake)? Kasi dahil sa tatlong bagay, 'yung pagiging malagkit, matamis at saka bilog, 'di ba?

"'Yung hopia, parang ganon din. Bakit tayo gumagawa ng mga food na bilog? Ganon din ang hopia. Bilog siya tapos matamis. Pero lahat 'yan, symbolisms lang e. Ang pinaka-importante ay 'yung ginagawa natin sa araw-araw, 'yung mga good deeds," Chua said.

The National Hopia Day is planned to be an annual event that will take place every third Sunday of July.

