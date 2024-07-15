More people prefer chocolates over social media – study

MANILA, Philippines — In time for the celebration of World Chocolate Day this July, global confectionery company Mondelez International released the results of its 2023 Global Consumer Snacking Trends Study.

According to the study the company sent to Philstar.com in a statement:

57% of those surveyed indicated that they would rather give up social media for a month rather than go through a month without chocolate. This preference emphasizes the unique and irreplaceable delight that chocolate provides, making it a treat that is loved around the world.

82% of global consumers believed that “chocolate is good for the soul.” This sentiment underscores the bond that people have with chocolate, transcending generations and regions across the globe.

Additionally, 73% of consumers felt that chocolate has the sweet power to “…turn an ordinary moment into something extraordinary,” higlighting its role in making every day experiences extra special and enjoyable for everyone.

72% of global consumers feared that a “…world without chocolate would be a world without joy.” This feeling, reported as consistent across various geographic locations, underlines the universal appeal of chocolates as a source of happiness, comfort, and satisfaction.

73% agreed that “savoring chocolate is like taking a mini vacation for your senses.”

68% said, “the thought of chocolate brightens my day, every day.”

60% believed that “breaking a chocolate bar isn’t just about the snack; it’s about breaking barriers and creating bonds with others.”

The survey also highlighted chocolate consumption habits:

81% of global consumers eat chocolate at least monthly.

56% enjoy consuming chocolate at least weekly.

The study, however, did not state how many exactly were its respondents, and also failed to include detailed methodology and scale of research.

Nonetheless, according to the company behind iconic brands such as Oreo, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone, Tang, Eden Cheese, and Cheez Whiz, the fifth edition of its annual State of Snacking report was in collaboration with The Harris Poll, which provides valuable insights into the evolving snacking landscape.

The company also promotes Mindful Snacking, an advocacy that encourages eating with attention and intention, to avoid overindulgence and have a more fulfilling snacking experience. Locally, this advocacy is called “Snack na Swak,” which highlights the Company’s purpose of empowering people to snack right. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos