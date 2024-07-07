Recipe: Easy Bulgogi sandwich

MANILA, Philippines — Korean Bulgogi is one of the best viands in the world and is easy to make.

In the absence of Bulgogi beef itself, you can use the off-the-can Purefoods Corned Beef Bulgogi as a substitute filling for this pocket sandwich created by Chef Jackie Ang Po.

Purefoods Bulgogi Cheese Pocket Sandwich

Ingredients:

4 pcs. tasty bread slices

1/4 cup grated cheese

1 can Purefoods Corned Beef Bulgogi

1/4 cup shredded cabbage

1 pc. small onion, chopped

Procedure:

1. Sauté onions and cabbage in a small amount of oil.

2. Divide the Purefoods Corned Beef Bulgogi into four and spread each portion on a slice of tasty bread.

3. Divide the sautéed onion and cabbage into four. Do the same with the cheese and sprinkle each portion on each bread slice.

4. Fold sandwiches into half. Press sandwich and grill on the stove or over coal.

5. Enjoy the pocket sandwiches.

