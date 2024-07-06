Recipe: Healthy squash in a tartlet

MANILA, Philippines — Squash is a very healthy vegetable, although it is actually a type of fruit that comes from a flower and contains seeds.

It is a superfood rich in Vitamin C and other vitamins and minerals and is an excellent source of beta-carotene. The latter is an antioxidant responsible for making the squash orange. It also contains other antioxidants, such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which ensure your eye health. Other antioxidants play an important role in reducing oxidative stress and thus help in cancer prevention.

While squash is usually used in savory dishes such as Pinakbet, Dinengdeng and Cream of Squash Soup, it can also be an important ingredient in sweet treats such as this Squash Tartlet, which is a recipe developed by The Maya Kitchen.

Squash Tartlets

Ingredients:

For the pastry crust:

1 1/2 cups Maya Cornstarch

1/2 cup butter

1 tsp. vanilla

1 egg

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar`

1/2 cup Maya All-Purpose Flour

Jam

For the filling:

1 cup cooked and mashed squash

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. finely grated orange peel

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. In a bowl, mix together cornstarch, butter, vanilla, egg, confectioners’ sugar and flour until it becomes a smooth dough. Divide dough into 12 portions.

3. Press one portion of dough evenly in the bottom and up the sides of each muffin hole. Bake pastry for 10 to 12 minutes or until light golden. Let it cool completely, then unmold.

4. Brush the top of tartlets lightly with jam. Set aside.

5. Prepare the filling. Combine and blend ingredients together.

6. Spoon onto baked shells. Serve and enjoy!

