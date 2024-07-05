Recipe: Ilocos empanada by B.E.L. Iloko Chef Al Purugganan

MANILA, Philippines — B.E.L. Iloko Chef Al Purugganan prepared a few Ilocano dishes, to start a series of cooking demonstrations at the Palenque section of the new Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City.

As empanada is the signature dish of the Ilocanos, Chef Al demonstrated how to prepare it.

Ingredients:

Small green papaya, grated (set aside)

half cup of monggo beans, soaked overnight

pieces of longganisa, sliced in half

eggs

Filling:

Put some salt on the grated papaya to get rid of its bitter taste. Blanch it on hot water. Squeeze out excess water and set aside.

Separate the monggo pod shells so the sprouts remain.

On the wrapper, spread an ample amount of the blanched papaya, leaving a space in the middle. Put longganisa slices on the space and sprinkle it with monggo sprouts. Break an egg over it then cover the mixture by folding the ends of the wrapper.

Deep fry til golden brown.

Wrapper:

1 cup rice flour

1 cup water

Procedure:

"The dough for the wrapper should use "la-on" or old, dry rice flour. This is a crucial ingredient, so that the wrapper doesn't crack when fried," the chef instructed.

"Simply dump the flour on the boiling water that's been sprinkled with atchuete or food coloring. Stir continuously until paste forms. Cool it before mashing and kneading the dough," added Chef Al.

"In making the wrapper, do it from scratch - a la minute! It has to be freshly cooked, right there and then. Knead the dough until it bounces back," he added.

Serve the Empanada with sukang Iloko, this is the one fermented from sugar cane.

"Our food kiosk proffers real Pinoy food; not fast food, something homey. We prepare a wide variety of vegetables that people eat. Something nourishing yet tasty," Chef Al intimated.

B.E.L. Iloko stands for Bagnet, Empanada, and Longganisa; food considered staple in Ilocandia cuisine. Check out their food outlet at the Palenque section on Upper Ground B of Gateway Mall 2 in Quezon City.