Inaugural National Hopia Day to give away lifetime supply of delicacies

CEBU, Philippines — The first-ever National Hopia Day in the Philippine will be hosted this month by Binondo-based Chinese deli chain Eng Bee Tin.

The special day celebrates Filipino-Chinese heritage and how the mooncake-like pastry hopia serves as a symbol of friendship and cultures between the two.

The brand's Chief Operating Officer Gerik Chua believes hopia is an example of how food can bring cultures together, creating something new and beloved that honors diverse origins.

"From its humble beginnings as a Chinese immigrant food to its status as a Filipino cultural icon, hopia's journey reflects the rich tapestry of cultural exchange and innovation," Gerik said. "That's why we feel that the time for hopia to be celebrated in a grand manner has long been overdue."

Gerik's younger sister Roche, who serves as the chain's finance manager, added, "We will honor the stories woven into each bite. We will pay tribute to the enduring bonds of family, our shared culture, and the comfort of its familiar flavors."

The National Hopia Day celebrations will take place from July 19 to 21 in Mall of Asia Music Hall, where prizes will be given out, including a lifetime supply of the brand's products.

