Coffee break recipe: Ube Cake in mousse form
MANILA, Philippines — Chef Jill Sandique, one of today’s most accomplished Filipino chefs, is an advocate of Filipino cuisine. She has collaborated with good friend Chef Myrna Segismundo in many events promoting Filipino cuisine, especially at this time of the year, when the country ushers in the Philippine independence month of June.
One of the food promotions they collaborated on was Diamond Hotel Philippines’ Culinaria Filipina, a Filipino food festival that took place at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Corniche.
One of the most unforgettable cakes that Chef Jill created for that particular food promotion was Ube Mousse Cake.
Ube Mousse Cake
Ingredients:
For the cake:
240 grams sifted cake flour
10.5 grams baking powder
3 grams salt
200 grams granulated sugar
150 grams egg yolks
120 ml. vegetable oil
180 ml. water
7.5 ml. Ferna Ube Flavocol
240 ml. egg whites
2 grams cream of tartar
100 grams granulated sugar
Procedure:
1. Preheat oven to 177°C. Line a 25 x 36-cm. rectangular pan with parchment paper. Set aside.
2. Sift together cake flour, baking powder and salt into a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the center and add sugar, egg yolks, vegetable oil, water and Ferna Ube Flavocol. Mix well and set aside.
3. Beat the egg whites with cream of tartar at medium speed until frothy. Increase the speed to high then add the sugar gradually. Beat until stiff.
4. Fold the meringue into the batter. Blend well.
5. Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until the cake springs back when lightly touched. Cool in pan for 10 minutes then remove. Transfer to a cake rack and let it cool completely.
For the ube mousse:
6 grams Ferna unflavored gelatin
30 ml. rum
500 grams prepared Ube Halaya
600 ml. heavy cream, lightly whipped
more whipped cream, for topping
chocolate shards, for garnish
Procedure:
1. Sprinkle the gelatin over the rum. Set aside for 5 minutes then melt in a double boiler.
2. Add to the Ube Halaya then fold in the whipped cream.
To assemble:
whipped cream for topping
chocolate shards for garnish
1. Slice the cake to fit a 22-cm ring mold. Fill with ube mousse then top with whipped cream.
2. Chill for at least 4 hours.
3. Garnish with chocolate shards.
