Coffee break recipe: Ube Cake in mousse form

MANILA, Philippines — Chef Jill Sandique, one of today’s most accomplished Filipino chefs, is an advocate of Filipino cuisine. She has collaborated with good friend Chef Myrna Segismundo in many events promoting Filipino cuisine, especially at this time of the year, when the country ushers in the Philippine independence month of June.

One of the food promotions they collaborated on was Diamond Hotel Philippines’ Culinaria Filipina, a Filipino food festival that took place at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Corniche.

One of the most unforgettable cakes that Chef Jill created for that particular food promotion was Ube Mousse Cake.

Ube Mousse Cake

Ingredients:

For the cake:

240 grams sifted cake flour

10.5 grams baking powder

3 grams salt

200 grams granulated sugar

150 grams egg yolks

120 ml. vegetable oil

180 ml. water

7.5 ml. Ferna Ube Flavocol

240 ml. egg whites

2 grams cream of tartar

100 grams granulated sugar

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 177°C. Line a 25 x 36-cm. rectangular pan with parchment paper. Set aside.

2. Sift together cake flour, baking powder and salt into a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the center and add sugar, egg yolks, vegetable oil, water and Ferna Ube Flavocol. Mix well and set aside.

3. Beat the egg whites with cream of tartar at medium speed until frothy. Increase the speed to high then add the sugar gradually. Beat until stiff.

4. Fold the meringue into the batter. Blend well.

5. Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until the cake springs back when lightly touched. Cool in pan for 10 minutes then remove. Transfer to a cake rack and let it cool completely.

For the ube mousse:

6 grams Ferna unflavored gelatin

30 ml. rum

500 grams prepared Ube Halaya

600 ml. heavy cream, lightly whipped

more whipped cream, for topping

chocolate shards, for garnish

Procedure:

1. Sprinkle the gelatin over the rum. Set aside for 5 minutes then melt in a double boiler.

2. Add to the Ube Halaya then fold in the whipped cream.

To assemble:

whipped cream for topping

chocolate shards for garnish

1. Slice the cake to fit a 22-cm ring mold. Fill with ube mousse then top with whipped cream.

2. Chill for at least 4 hours.

3. Garnish with chocolate shards.

