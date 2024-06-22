Silvanas makes TasteAtlas' global Top 100 cookies list

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino sweet treat Silvanas was included in the "Top 200 Cookies in the World" list of online food database TasteAtlas.

Silvanas ranked 25th and was given a four-star rating similar to France's Macarons (17) and England's Cornish fairing (29).

TasteAtlas described Silvanas as "frozen cookie sandwiches made with two cashew-meringue wafers, held together with a thick layer of buttercream, and generously coated in cashew crumbs," adding it is the snack version of Sans Rival.

The food database noted flavors of Silvanas exist, and all are best enjoyed well-chiled or frozen.

Topping the list was Scotland's Petticoat Tails, buttery shortbread biscuits, scoring an impressive 4.6 stars, followed closely by Makroud el louse from Algeria and the Latin American Alfajores.

The Dutch Stroopwafel and the Greek Melomakarona rounded out the Top 5.

Chocolate chip cookies landed at the seventh spot, while the highest-ranked Asian cookies were Izmir Bombasi from Türkiye at the 14th spot — no other cookie from Asia appears until Silvanas, and then the Middle Eastern Ma'amoul at number 31.

Updated as of June 16, the list is based on ratings from TasteAtlas' audience, just like its food rankings. This particular list recognized 8,076 legitimate ratings from a recorded 10,804 by "ignoring bot, nationalist or local patriotic ratings."

