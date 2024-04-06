Recipe: Fresh Cucumber Salad

MANILA, Philippines — Cucumber is readily available this summer, when it is bountiful and rather affordable.

Take advantage of its availability and make lots of concoctions with it, including a fresh cucumber salad. Besides, cucumber is good for you since it contains lots of water, hydrates and detoxifies the body. It is good for digestion and regulates blood pressure and blood sugar, among others.

Cucumber Salad

INGREDIENTS:

1 pc. cucumber

1/2 pc. red onion

1 1/2 tbsps. vinegar

1 tbsp. sugar

Dash of salt

Sprinkling of chopped dill (optional)

PROCEDURE:

1. Cut the cucumber into half vertically. Slice thinly.

2. Thinly slice the red onion.

3. Combine vinegar, sugar and salt in a small bowl. Mix well. Taste and adjust to personal preference.

4. Mix the cucumber and onion in a bowl. Pour in the vinegar mixture. Mix well and serve as is or sprinkle with dill leaves before serving.

5. Serve as a side salad.

