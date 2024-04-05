Giant Paella, eat-all-you-can barbecue pool party usher in summer

Chefs and their assistants came together to cook a a giant paella at the return of Gigante Paella in Greenbelt Park 3 in Makati City.

MANILA, Philippines — Food arguably brings people together and recent events centered on it were held that gathered people to feast on the spread.

Gigante Paella returns

Three years since it was last held, mallgoers and passersby dropped by Greenbelt Park 3 to wait for the giant Paella to partake of.

On a weekend amid a busy venue, a giant paellera was set up and 25 renowned chefs from the LTB Philippines Chefs Association held their shovels and patiently cooked the rice, seafood and other ingredients to make Paella.

The chefs and their assistants prepared and cooked 60 kilograms of chicken, 30 kilograms of squid, 30 kilograms of prawns, 20 kilograms of mussels, 30 kilograms of chorizo, 15 liters of Spanish olive oil, 40 kilograms of green and red peppers, 20 kilograms of onion, 10 kilograms of garlic and 100 kilograms of Paella rice.

The Gigante Paella is a joint initiative of Sociedad Española de Beneficencia, Ayala Malls and LTB Philippines Chef Association, first conceptualized in 2012. It serves as a fundraising endeavor to provide essential support, including shelter, medical assistance, counseling, hospitalization and interment aid.

Eat-all-you-can barbecue pool party

Grilled meats and vegetables paired with ice-cold beer, sangria or coke makes a good weekender.

It is even more enjoyable when one enjoys these with a sunset view by the poolside.

Solaire held its popular "Flame the World" barbecue party last January 26.

Guests had their choices of the type of barbecue they would fill their plates from 13 stations that feature barbecue offerings from 11 countries.

Korean barbecue and skewers can be had at the Korean section, while Japanese premium meats are also available.

Satay skewers were for the taking for lovers of meat drenched in spicy sauce and cooked to char-grilled perfection.

American barbecue, with their preference for bigger cuts and smoked meats, also had its own station with the requisite sides of corn and macaroni and cheese.

Of course, the Philippines' familiar street food fare, such as Isaw (chicken intestine), Kwek-kwek (deep fried eggs with orange breading) and pork barbecue were all neatly skewered and ready to be grilled. The Lechon is also not a miss for those who love their fatty pork meat.

The sweet tooths had a field day because they had a choice of doughnut, ice cream and Halo-halo as each of these favorite desserts had their own dessert bars.

Lucky salad toss

Like many hotels in the metro, F1 Hotel in Bonifacio Global City also held its special promos at the start of the new year.

Among these is its Lunar New Year Special Chinese Chinese Themed Lunch Buffet, composed of a spread of Chinese fare, including seafood, noodles and lucky food.

There was also the requisite Prosperity Toss (Yu Sheng) Salad, which features the participants tossing the lucky ingredients as high as they can to bring in luck for the new year.

