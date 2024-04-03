Osaka's Don Don Tei offers 'easy Japanese' dishes in 1st Manila restaurant

The restaurant offers a selection of Donburi, a type of rice bowl dish, that caters to every taste.

MANILA, Philippines — If you're a fan of Japanese rice bowls, Osaka's Don Don Tei recently opened its first location in the country.

“The arrival of Don Don Tei in the Philippines furthers Gourmet Kineya's dedication to sharing the joy of simple, delicious and affordable meals with the world,” said Hideto Nishijima, Managing Director of Business Strategy & Planning.

“At Don Don Tei, also known as Kineya Don Don Tei, we believe in the philosophy of 'Easy Japanese' — where simplicity meets taste. Our extensive training with Japanese culinary experts and our strict adherence to quality ingredients ensure that each meal served is not just a dish, but an experience.”

Located in Robinsons Galleria, the first Don Don Tei in the country offers a specially curated selection, making sure that there is a dish for every preference. It also has Tempura Specials, from the Special Ebi Tendon with Black Tiger Prawns, Ebi Tendon, to the must-try Kakiage Ebi Tendon.

Don Don Tei has grown its brand to overseas locations, an inspiring feat from its humble beginings as a 14-seater bar in Osaka in 1988.

At the newly-opened restaurant, other must-try dishes include its Gyudon, with its thinly sliced beef and onions simmered in a sweet sauce over rice; the indulgent Wagyu Yakiniku Don, where grilled Wagyu beef reveals the smoky essence of Japanese barbecue and the Sukiyaki Jyu, with its rich mix of beef, vegetables and tofu in a sweet soy broth.

The menu is varied, with many options for those who prefer different meats to go with their bowls of rice.

Those who prefer pork can opt for Katsudon, which combines the crispiness of a breaded pork cutlet with the comforting warmth of eggs and the sharp tang of onions. Tonkatsu Don features a crispy, breaded pork cutlet drizzled with a tangy sauce, while Katsu Curry marries the crunchy texture of a breaded pork cutlet with Japanese curry.

Chicken Donburi includes Oyakodon, which symbolizes the parent-and-child relationship through its use of chicken and egg over rice. This bowl is a blend of savory chicken and gently cooked eggs, creating a dish that is as wholesome as it is comforting. The Chicken Karaage Don showcases Japanese-style fried chicken served over rice with a tangy sauce. Chicken Teriyaki Don, meanwhile, brings together the savory sweetness of teriyaki sauce with tender chicken, served over rice. Then there’s Chicken Karaage Curry that combines crispy fried chicken with the spiced richness of Japanese curry over rice.

The restaurant also feature Fish/Seafood Donburi. Unajyu features grilled eel basted in a sweet sauce, served over rice in a traditional lacquered box. The eel's tender texture, combined with the caramelized sauce, results in a dish that is full of flavor and tradition. Grilled Mackerel, on the other hand, brings out the natural flavors of the sea with grilled mackerel served over rice. The other seafood option, Salmon Teriyaki, is a bowl of rich salmon with a sweet and savory teriyaki glaze, served over rice.

Each Donburi order comes paired with miso soup. Diners also have the option to upgrade their meal to a Teishoku version, which includes side dishes like potato salad, green beans and carrots kobachi, and Tsubozuke pickles.

For those with a penchant for soba, Don Don Tei offers a selection between hot and cold variations, with a special mention of the Niku Soba for beef enthusiasts. Its beverage menu features a Yuzu series, with options like peach, raspberry, rose lemonade and ginger beer.

Their dessert menu presents traditional Japanese treats with a modern twist. Among these offerings are the Monaka Ice and Mochi Ice Cream.

Marissa So, Executive Vice President of Oishi Gourmet Foods Inc., the company that franchised Don Don Tei, further revealed that the team, from the kitchen to the service staff, has undergone rigorous training with Japanese experts.

“The high-quality ingredients, from the sauces to the meats, and even the presentation of every bowl, have been strictly supervised to meet the company's high standards. This commitment ensures that each dish served not only tastes authentic but also represents the meticulous care and attention to detail that Japanese cuisine is known for,” So said.

