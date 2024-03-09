Recipe: Easy Shawarma marinade and sauce

MANILA, Philippines — If you're looking for a quick fix, Shawarma is often a filling choice.

To make it extra special, you can make your own sauce at home and adjust its taste to your liking.

Online personalities Chef Marky and Nina Bacani headed a workshop that used the newly lauhced Best Foods' Mayo Magic One Liter pack.

The participants were challenged to prepare dishes with easy-to-follow recipes that use the double-whipped mayonnaise with its thicker, creamier and more heat stable formulation than its previous recipe.

Shawarma marinade and sauce

INGREDIENTS:

For the marinade:

10ml Knorr Liquid Seasoning

8ml Knorr Rostip

1.25ml Knorr Tamarind Soup Base

5mg brown sugar

1.25mg curry powder

1mg ground black pepper

1mg cumin powder

10ml water

10ml soya or canola oil

400g/2-4 pcs. chicken thigh fillet with skin

PROCEDURE:

1. Use a whisk to mix everything in a non-reactive bowl until fully incorporated.

2. Pour over the marinage to the chicken and evenly mix. Place everything in a ziplock or vacuum bag then set aside in the chiller and cover. Marinate for 24 hours.

For the chicken:

1. Grill the marinated shawarma chicken.

2. Place over plain pulao or plain buttered turmeric basmati rice.

3. Add the cooked grilled chicken on top, then spread the dressing evenly on top of the chicken.

4. Add some cheddar cheese and mozarella.

5. Bake in the oven or salamander until the cheese is gratinated.

6. Serve with cucumber tomato and onion salad and some lemon wedges on the side.

For the sauce:

INGREDIENTS:

150g Best Foods Mayo Magic

50g yogurt

15g minced garlic

5ml Lemon juice

1g salt

PROCEDURE:

1. Place everything in a clean non-reactive bowl and mix with a wire whisk until well-incorporated.

2. Transfer to a covered container and store inside the chiller until use.

