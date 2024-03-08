Celebrating women in art and cuisine

The month-long initiative is dedicated to highlighting extraordinary talents of women artists and chefs through a sensory journey that ranges from exclusive art installations and culinary showcases.

MANILA, Philippines — Hilton properties across the Philippines are poised to transform March into a month-long celebration of women. Through an array of meticulously curated events, guests can embark on an inspiring journey of culinary offerings and artistic expression, interpreted through the unique lens of women’s creativity.

From March 19 to 25, Conrad Manila will be hosting Breaking the Glass Canvas, an art exhibit in collaboration with Art Anton and The Artists' Backroom, at its esteemed C Gallery. The exhibition showcases captivating works of nine exceptionally talented up and coming local female artists namely, Flora Baradi, Addie Cukingnan, Anita Del Rosario, Irish Galon, Helena, Lara Latosa, Celeste Lecaroz, Lydia Velasco and Meneline Wong.

Meanwhile, the hotel’s C Lounge invites cocktail enthusiasts to try its exclusive Floral Femme Cocktail, made only available for March at P480+. Comprising Campari, honey, lemon and garbanzos, this bespoke cocktail was crafted to symbolize the strength, resilience and nurturing spirit of women, and offers a refreshing respite.

At the Hilton Manila, a 10-Hands Culinary Series at Kusina Sea Kitchens pays homage to the invaluable contributions of women in the culinary realm. Throughout March, five of the restaurant’s leading female chefs will be showcasing their signature dishes from their respective specialty kitchens.

Savor the exciting flavors of pochero from the Filipino Kitchen, pad thai from the Asian Kitchen, premium roasts from the Western Kitchen, black salmon roll from the Japanese Kitchen and a delectable array of sweets at the Dessert Kitchen. Weekday dinner buffet is at P2,800+ per person, weekend lunch and dinner buffet is at P3,000+ per person; with unlimited flow of beverages, including Barefoot Pink Moscato.

Guests can also enjoy an irresistible CelebrEat 3+1 promotion at Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort’s all-day dining buffet restaurant Olive, where an additional guest gets to eat for free with every three paying adult guests.

The spread includes succulent Western roasts, Asian favorites and an abundant dessert spread. For the month of March, all women diners will also get a complimentary chocolate treat. Olive’s lunch buffets are priced at P1,950 net from Fridays to Saturdays, and P2,400 net on Sundays. Dinner buffets are priced at P2,200 net from Mondays to Thursdays and priced at P2,400 net from Fridays to Sundays.

Pink Blossom Afternoon Tea at Madison Lounge and Bar

Meanwhile, the resort's stylish bar, Treat, unveils its Pink Potion cocktail, featuring mint cherry candy-infused vodka, raspberry syrup, white chocolate syrup, peach Schnapps, lemon juice and vanilla which promises a delightful and refreshing taste. Priced at P450 net, this captivating concoction is a delightful accompaniment for those looking to unwind and savor a moment of indulgence.